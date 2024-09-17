UniDoc Health Partners with Carefluence® to Enhance eHealth Interoperability

-- Seamless Integration to Elevate eHealth Solutions Across Healthcare IT Systems

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Carefluence®, a recognized innovator in healthcare interoperability solutions. This collaboration will embed Carefluence's advanced Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources ("FHIR")-based platform into UniDoc's telehealth solutions, enabling seamless data exchange and connectivity across multiple health IT systems.

Key Features:

www.unidoctor.com (CNW Group/UniDoc Health Corp.)

Partnership to embed FHIR-based interoperability directly into UniDoc's telehealth solutions.

Enables UniDoc's platform to broadly interface with electronic health records ("EHRs"), health information systems ("HISs"), and other digital health platforms.

Enhances care continuity, coordination, and patient safety through seamless data exchange.

"The integration of Carefluence's interoperability platform into our eHealth solutions is an important advancement for UniDoc," said Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp. "Many health IT systems come with their own APIs and cloud systems, leading to fragmented patient health. This partnership will allow our H3 Health Cube to bridge the gaps between disparate health monitoring devices, central healthcare systems, EHRs, and billing systems, delivering a unified view of patient health.

Additionally, by ensuring that our customers can continue using their existing systems, we are not only speeding up the integration process but also reducing overall costs for our clients. This is a strong addition to our platform, further solidifying UniDoc's position in the eHealth market."

Through this partnership, Carefluence will deliver its Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology ("ONC")-certified, FHIR-based OpenAPI and a comprehensive suite of interoperability tools to UniDoc's eHealth solutions. This integration will facilitate interoperability between UniDoc's device data platform and multiple health information systems, including EHRs, HISs, and other digital health platforms. This initiative is poised to enhance continuity of care, improve care coordination, and help to ensure patient safety across the healthcare continuum.

Carefluence's platform is designed to eliminate technological barriers, enabling smooth communication between disparate systems within healthcare communities. The platform helps healthcare providers save time and costs associated with data portability and workflow integration, making it an asset in the increasingly digital healthcare landscape.

"With real-world experience over the past decade in implementing interoperability solutions, Carefluence has the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources ability to adapt to the needs of its customers with creativity and technology," said Dr. Suresh Anne, President of Carefluence. "We are excited about our partnership with UniDoc Health and look forward to applying our solutions to the benefit of UniDoc's customers."

In addition, further to the Company's news release on May 21, 2024, the Company has exercised its option to extend its engagement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the "Services") for an additional period of three months beginning on September 17, 2024. The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the extension, the Company has agreed to pay Rumble an additional US$500,000 plus applicable taxes. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble do not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: [email protected]) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received total proceeds of approximately $1,632,330 from the exercise of share purchase warrants since June 28, 2024. The warrants were issued in connection with a private placement completed on March 31, 2021.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

About Carefluence

Carefluence® revolutionizes interoperability by developing cohesive, FHIR-based healthcare data and workflow connectivity. The Carefluence® platform facilitates standards-based data exchange across health IT systems, ensuring continuity of care, efficient care coordination, and enhanced patient safety. As the first interoperability platform in the U.S. to achieve ONC certification for its FHIR-based OpenAPI, Carefluence remains a leader in pioneering and deploying advanced interoperability solutions.

