UniDoc Health to Attend HLTH 2024 as Part of S&P500 TelCo's Booth

-- Integrating Advanced eHealth Solutions with the Latest Telecommunications Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce its participation in the HLTH 2024 conference as part of the booth of one of the largest S&P 500 US-based telecommunications companies ("TelCo").

Key Takeaways:

UniDoc Health is showcasing its advanced eHealth platform at HLTH 2024 as part of TelCo's booth.

The partnership with TelCo integrates cutting-edge communication services with UniDoc's healthcare offerings.

Attendees can pre-book meetings with UniDoc representatives to explore the new solutions.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre commented, "This collaboration with TelCo represents a tremendous opportunity for UniDoc to expand its reach and enhance the value of our eHealth platform. By working to integrate our eHealth solutions with TelCo's global network, we are positioning ourselves to deliver innovative healthcare experiences and outcomes. Our participation in HLTH 2024 provides a platform to demonstrate how this partnership can benefit patients and providers alike."

Running from October 20 to 23, 2024 at the Venetian Expo Center, Las Vegas, this event marks a first step in the ongoing partnership between UniDoc and TelCo, which is focused on integrating TelCo's communication services with UniDoc's eHealth platform to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions to a global audience.

The partnership between UniDoc and TelCo aims to innovate patient engagement and clinician effectiveness through a combination of eHealth services and advanced communication platforms. Additionally, by leveraging AI-enhanced technologies, the collaboration seeks to improve data analysis, enabling more precise and predictive healthcare, leading to faster diagnosis and treatment options.

At HLTH 2024, UniDoc will showcase its innovative solutions designed to transform healthcare delivery. Attendees are encouraged to visit the UniDoc in the TelCo's booth to learn more about how UniDoc's eHealth platform, integrated with TelCo's communication services, can address the evolving needs of the global healthcare community.

Interested attendees who wish to pre-book an in-person meeting with a Company representative are invited to email [email protected] indicating available times and dates along with reply contact information. All attempts will be made to accommodate your interest subject to availability.

UniDoc invites all to visit its website to learn more about our eHealth solutions and to watch our introductory video.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

