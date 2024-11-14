Three-year partnership focused on getting the world moving on children's mental health—action that's more crucial than ever

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada is pleased to welcome lululemon as a new member of the Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health and a supporter of UNICEF's Global Mental Health Fund. The three-year partnership will support programs and initiatives to boost child and youth mental health across the globe, with lululemon's sharpened focus on the intersection of movement and mental health.

UNICEF estimates that one in seven adolescents globally experiences a mental health condition, with half of all mental disorders developing before the age of 14, and 75 per cent by the mid-20s. Yet, despite the growing burden of mental health issues children and young people face, there is a critical global shortage of action on mental health promotion and protection.

"Now is the time to increase investment in mental health services and provide children and young people with the essential tools and resources to develop their full potential. As UNICEF aims to improve the mental health of 50 million children and young people in 150 countries by 2030, we welcome lululemon's commitment to help shape a better future and promote mental health and wellbeing on a global scale," said UNICEF Director of Private Fundraising and Partnerships Carla Haddad Mardini.

"Globally, only about two per cent of government health budgets are allocated to mental health. We must pick up the pace and tackle the severe global shortage of funding and action on mental health and well-being, which is blocking children and young people from reaching their full potential," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "We are honoured to partner with lululemon to get the world moving on mental health and create positive change for the well-being of young people around the world."

The Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health, founded by UNICEF with the support of the Z Zurich Foundation, focuses on mobilizing public and private sector investment and action to promote child and youth mental health. It includes global leading businesses and organizations such as Jo Malone London, Pinterest, Sony, Spotify, Zurich Insurance Group and Z Zurich Foundation.

Together with lululemon, the Coalition aims to strengthen the skills and supportive environments for the mental health of 50 million children and young people in 150 countries by 2030 through public and private sector investment and influence.

"At lululemon, we believe everyone has the right to be well and the path to wellbeing is only possible when tools, support, and resources are accessible to all," said Anne Wintroub, Head of Social Impact & Engagement at lululemon. "We are proud to be a part of this vital and collective effort to improve mental health outcomes for young people across the globe."

For more information on this partnership, please visit: unicef.ca/partnership-lululemon.

About the lululemon Centre for Social Impact

lululemon believes everyone has the right to be well, and we know the path to wellbeing is possible when tools, support, and resources are accessible to all. Through the lululemon Centre for Social Impact, we leverage our expertise, resources, and communities to invest in and advocate for the wellbeing of those most impacted by systemic inequity, guided by our goal of positively impacting 10 million people by 2025. For more information, visit corporate.lululemon.com/our-impact/support-for-wellbeing/lululemon-centre-for-social-impact.

About lululemon

lululemon athletica inc. is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

About the Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health

The UNICEF-led Global Coalition for Youth Mental Health, launched in April 2022 with the support of the Z Zurich Foundation, is a global network of private, and other sector partners, that aims to ensure child, youth and caregiver mental health is prioritized on the social, economic, and political agenda.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work.

Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

