TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Speech from the Throne has set an ambitious vision for Canada at a time of intensifying domestic pressures and global uncertainty. There were welcome signals that the federal government intends to build a Canada with future generations in mind by protecting investments in family-friendly policies, such as child care, dental care and pharmacare. For Canada to "think big and act bigger," concrete steps to further improve conditions for our country's youngest still need to be taken.

Efforts to strengthen the economy and address affordability will only lead to sustainable progress if accompanied by robust investments in child rights and well-being. Furthermore, as a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Canada has a responsibility to uphold and advance the rights of every child in Canada and around the world.

UNICEF Canada is calling for bold policies and proven solutions such as:

Expand support for families through enhanced income benefits, inclusive parental leave, dedicated mental and physical health care investments, increased access to school food programmes, and affordable early learning and child care.

through enhanced income benefits, inclusive parental leave, dedicated mental and physical health care investments, increased access to school food programmes, and affordable early learning and child care. Affirm Canada's leadership globally through the G7 Presidency in 2025 to advocate for action where children are at greatest risk, especially in Sudan , Haiti , Ukraine and Gaza , and drive sustained commitment to international development and humanitarian assistance.

through the G7 Presidency in 2025 to advocate for action where children are at greatest risk, especially in , , and , and drive sustained commitment to international development and humanitarian assistance. Champion children's right to a healthy environment by signing the UNICEF Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action , a global commitment to child- and youth-centred climate policy.

Canada can only build a country worthy of our children and grandchildren through protections and investments that enable every child to reach their full potential.

To quote the Speech from the Throne, "We owe it to this generation, and those who succeed us, to think and act for the greater good of all." In that spirit, UNICEF Canada stands ready to support the Government in advancing these promises for every child, both in Canada and around the world.

