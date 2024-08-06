With Paddington's Postcards, kids can explore a new and wonderful place each month

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada is thrilled to announce it will continue its partnership with PaddingtonTM, the friendliest marmalade-loving bear, offering an exciting opportunity for even more children across Canada to discover how their peers live in other countries.

Teach your child about the world with Paddington. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada) Paddington’s Postcards are perfect for children aged 4-10. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

With the summer season in full swing, UNICEF Canada is inviting Canadian families to sign up for a monthly donation and as a bear-sized thank you, Paddington will send them a personalized package from a new location each month for a year. Perfect for children aged 4-10, Paddington's Postcards is a wonderful way to encourage children to explore new places around the world, while supporting UNICEF's work to ensure every child reaches their full potential.

The journey begins with the arrival of a welcome package, featuring a letter, world map poster, travel journal, stickers and a postcard from London. Over the following 11 months, children can build up a collection of stories, stickers and factsheets that bring to life the diverse traditions that Paddington has encountered since leaving his native Peru.

Like millions of children around the world, Paddington was forced to flee his home and build a new life far away from those he loved. His stories and adventures will help kids in Canada learn that the right to a home, to be cared for and to receive an education applies to all children.

"For over six decades, the stories of Paddington have reminded readers of the power of kindness, tolerance and perseverance in the face of adversity," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President & CEO of UNICEF Canada. "This unique monthly package helps open up the world to a child, bringing it right to their doorstep. It's a gift that gives twice: a fun, monthly package for a young explorer, and support for other children through UNICEF's programs around the world."

To learn how to get involved, visit unicef.ca/paddingtonspostcards.

Note to Editors:

Download multimedia assets here.

About PaddingtonTM

For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about PaddingtonTM, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. The kindness and humour in the stories appeal to children and adults alike, ensuring Paddington's enduring popularity from one generation to the next.

HarperCollins Children's books have published Paddington's adventures continuously since 13th October 1958 when, as William Collins, they first introduced A Bear Called Paddington to the world.

Since then, Paddington's adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut onto the big screen, a further film Paddington 2 followed in 2017 with a third in the works. The movies were produced by STUDIOCANAL, European leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, part of CANAL+ Group, major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide. In 2020, a brand-new Paddington TV series designed for a pre-school audience, The Adventures of Paddington launched on Nickelodeon, introducing him to a whole new set of fans.

You can catch-up with Paddington's many adventures on:

Twitter & Instagram @paddingtonbear | Facebook.com/PaddingtonBear | dailymotion.com/Paddington | YouTube.com/Paddington

©P&Co. Ltd/ SC 2023

About The Copyrights Group

The Copyrights Group, part of the European leader in film and series production and distribution STUDIOCANAL (a Canal + company), owns and manages the PaddingtonTM IP and official stores. It is a full-service international IP development agency and consultancy offering strategic worldwide brand development, licensing and retail expertise.

The company develops a 360-brand strategy for Paddington based on raising awareness for the character worldwide. Alongside reaching millions on social media, Paddington's global reach has also helped UNICEF raise millions for children in need through branded fundraising products since 2020. The Copyrights Group keeps expanding Paddington's licensing program in all key categories including experiential.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work.

Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE UNICEF Canada

To arrange interviews or for more information, please contact: Marie-Claude Rouillard, Senior Communications Manager, UNICEF Canada, (514) 232-4510, [email protected]