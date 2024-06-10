SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - A driver from southern Ontario who was not familiar with Sault Ste. Marie found himself in a precarious dilemma on the International Bridge. Now he finds himself in a precarious situation before an Ontario Court for alleged possession and export of a controlled substance.

Steven Greena was travelling from southern Ontario to Saskatchewan, when in the early hours of May 24, 2024, he found himself on the international bridge from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He had not planned to cross the border, but his GPS had apparently plotted a shorter route south of Lake Superior.

After being sent back to Canada by US Customs, the border officer for the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) referred him for secondary inspection. Mr. Greena's vehicle was inspected by CBSA officers who found suspected fentanyl located in the trunk. Mr. Greena was arrested by members of the RCMP Sault Ste Marie Border Integrity Team and charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of a controlled substance, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

Export of a controlled substance, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The court date for Mr. Greena (57) is scheduled for July 8, 2024, at 9:00 am via video.

"Our joint efforts with CBSA are taking drugs off the streets and providing safer communities for Canadians", Cpl. Van Shafiei, A/NCO i/c Sault Ste. Marie Border Integrity.

Fast Facts

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Sault Ste Marie Detachment at 705-941-7267, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This collaboration shows our commitment to serving with excellence. We work collaboratively with communities and partners to provide and support innovative and professional policing services.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police "O" Division

For further information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]