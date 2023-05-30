MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Devimco proudly present the 21-storey work of art by artist René Derouin in its mixed-use project MaryRobert Condominiums, located in Griffintown at the corner of Peel and Wellington. Integrating a work of art of this scope into a real estate project is a first in Quebec.

Un phare sur le fleuve, une oeuvre de René Derouin

The work Un phare sur le fleuve (A lighthouse on the river) results from a three-and-a-half-year process, from design and concept to laying out the 2,350 four-by-four-foot glass modules on the building's balcony façades. The sometimes abstract modules offer a variety of visual art elements that, when viewed as a whole, form a narrative landscape reminiscent of creator René Derouin's relationship with the river. Marking the gateway to Montreal, the work illustrates the richness and diversity of the city in all its splendour.

In March 2018, Groupe Devimco launched an invitation-based contest with renowned Quebec artists to develop an artistic concept that would be integrated into all façades of its signature project's towers. René Derouin was selected to create this distinctive masterpiece.

Over the course of a prolific career spanning more than five decades, multidisciplinary artist René Derouin has earned an international reputation. His works have been exhibited in many museums in Quebec, Canada, United States, Venezuela, Australia, and Japan. He has received many honours, including the Prix Paul-Émile-Borduas, Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec, Order of Canada, Ordre national du Québec, Ordre de l'Aigle aztèque, and has been named Artist for Peace.

"We strongly believe that real estate and architectural development comes with a huge social responsibility. René Derouin's work fits perfectly into the city's landscape, and we are particularly pleased to offer residents an artwork they can be proud of," said James Goulet, partner at Groupe Devimco.

"The concept of this art project had become a real obsession for me. As a creator, signing a work of art of this scope, right here in Quebec, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The northern territory is the bearer of many historical memories, and Un phare sur le fleuve is a reference to this richness and to our history. It is a privilege for me to participate in the cultural legacy of Montreal and its memory," said René Derouin.

About Groupe Devimco

Groupe Devimco is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Groupe Devimco participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities where they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco and Concordia University recently partnered to found the university's Next-Generation Cities Institute.

Since 2005, Groupe Devimco has been developing District Griffin®, a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Groupe Devimco is also building Square Children's®, a new flagship project at the western extremity of Montréal's downtown core that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer also began construction in 2020 on the MAA Condominiums & Penthouses® on Peel Street in Montréal's downtown core, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Club Sportif, whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria Condominiums®, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2021, by the launch of the Auguste & Louis Condominiums®, a unique project that marks the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison Radio-Canada building. In 2022, Groupe Devimco also developed Wellington sur le Bassin®, part of the District Griffin project, in Griffintown.

Finally, Groupe Devimco is now completing the first phase (Sir Charles Condominiums) of a major TOD project in the City of Longueuil's downtown and Longueuil—Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station area.

SOURCE Groupe Devimco

For further information: Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514-995-9704