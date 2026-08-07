UCCO-SACC-CSN Statement on the Tragic Loss of Two Correctional Officers

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) is devastated by the tragic loss of two of our members who were killed in a motor vehicle accident while performing their duties during an inmate escort from Edmonton Institution for Women. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, co-workers, and everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy.

These officers made the ultimate sacrifice while serving Canadians and ensuring the safety and security of our communities. Today, the entire correctional family is mourning their loss.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the RCMP. Out of respect for that investigation and for the families involved, UCCO-SACC-CSN will not speculate on the events that led to this tragedy. We understand there are many questions, but it is essential that the investigative process be allowed to proceed without interference.

As more information becomes available through the appropriate authorities, the union will continue to support our members, the families of the fallen officers, and our colleagues at Edmonton Institution for Women.

We ask Canadians to keep these families, their fellow correctional officers, and all those impacted by this tragedy in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

No correctional officer leaves for work expecting not to return home. Today, our union mourns two dedicated professionals who served with courage, commitment, and honour. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

SOURCE Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN)

Inquiries: Camila Rodriguez-Cea, union advisor, 438 882-1275 or [email protected]