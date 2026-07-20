Correctional Officers Sound Alarm Over CSC's Planned Security Cuts

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Correctional Officers across Canada mobilized last week in response to the Correctional Service of Canada's (CSC) planned operational budget reductions, warning that the cuts will undermine institutional safety and put both staff and the public at greater risk.

Frontline Security on the Chopping Block

CSC has been directed to reduce its operational budget by approximately $132.2 million by 2028–29. As part of that process, the employer has already confirmed the elimination or reduction of several frontline positions, including Mobile Patrol Officers, some CX-03 positions, Detector Dog Handlers, Structured Intervention Unit (SIU) full-time equivalents, Integrity Program (throw-over) posts, and staffing associated with certain maximum-security units.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) warns that these cuts target positions that play a vital role in preventing contraband, responding to drone incursions, managing emergencies, and maintaining the safe operation of Canada's federal correctional institutions.

"These are not administrative cuts--they are cuts to frontline institutional safety," said Frédérick Lebeau, National President of UCCO-SACC-CSN. "Every position being eliminated or reviewed contributes directly to the security of our institutions. At a time when violence, organized crime and drone activity are increasing inside our penitentiaries, reducing security resources is both irresponsible and dangerous. You cannot cut your way to a safer correctional system."

Correctional Officers Stand United

Correctional Officers from coast to coast gathered outside federal institutions to distribute information, raise awareness about the impact of the proposed reductions, and demonstrate their opposition to the cuts.

The union says the mobilization received overwhelming support from members and marks the beginning of a broader campaign to defend institutional safety and frontline correctional services.

"CSC has moved forward with these decisions with little meaningful consultation," added Lebeau. "Our members have sent a clear message: we will stand together and continue to mobilize until these dangerous cuts are reversed and the safety of Correctional Officers and Canadians is treated as the priority it should be."

SOURCE CSN - Confédération des syndicats nationaux

Media Contact: [email protected] - communications advisor at CSN, Phone: 438-871-2263