MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC–CSN) is expressing deep concern following last week's release of the federal budget by the Carney government. In addition to announcing cuts of up to 15% to Correctional Service Canada's (CSC) operating budget over three years -- amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars -- the government is proposing to restructure federal employees' pension plans in order to "achieve savings." In other words, at the expense of workers.

A disguised cut, imposed without discussion

The government's intentions are clear: a restructuring of the pension plan that would cap retirement income at 70% of pre-retirement salary. "We just finished a round of negotiations, and now our counterparts are trying to push through a disguised pay cut for our retirees," denounced UCCO-SACC–CSN National President Frédérick Lebeau. "This is an act of bad faith that will not stand. We have an agreement with the government, and we expect it to be respected."

A budget designed to please Trump

One thing stands out when reading the budget: the Carney government is choosing to invest where it's most visible, particularly to our neighbor to the south. "What exactly is Mr. Carney playing at?" asked François Enault, CSN First Vice-President. "He's prepared to spend massive sums on weapons and border security, while asking correctional officers to bear cuts in order to fund his diplomacy with Trump. Our members work hard and are an essential part of Canada's justice system. They deserve good pensions, not to become collateral damage of federal politics."

About:

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC–CSN) represents more than 7,500 members working in federal institutions across Canada.

Founded in 1921, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) is Quebec's first major labour organization. Composed of over 1,600 unions, it represents nearly 330,000 workers grouped into 8 federations and 13 regional central councils, primarily across Quebec.

SOURCE CSN - Confédération des syndicats nationaux

Idriss Amraoui, CSN Communications Department, [email protected], 438-871-2263