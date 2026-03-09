MONTRÉAL, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - On Friday, the Syndicat du personnel de bureau, des techniciens et techniciennes et des professionnel-les de l'administration du CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal–CSN filed a certification application with the Administrative Labour Tribunal (ALT) to represent all CIUSSS West-Central Montreal employees in the office personnel and administrative technicians and professionals category.

These workers were the only employees in the public system who weren't unionized. The reasons that convinced a majority to sign a CSN union card included the reorganization plans announced by Santé Québec and the rights and protections in the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS–CSN) collective agreement, to which they will now be entitled.

"We are pleased to welcome these workers to our movement," said CSN President Caroline Senneville. "This clearly illustrates the relevance of unions in 2026. Organizing is the only way for workers to gain real power over their conditions of employment. Starting now, we will work hard to help resource this new union, train its representatives and set up an effective operating structure that is responsive to the needs of all members."

If it is certified by the ALT, the new union will be affiliated with the FSSS–CSN, the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain (CCMM–CSN) and, of course, the Confédération des syndicats nationaux.

SOURCE CSN - Confédération des syndicats nationaux

Information: Jean-Pierre Larche, CSN information office, 514-605-0757 or [email protected]