MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - A survey of paramedics in the Montréal metropolitan area who are members of CSN unions reveals that a large majority are considering leaving their current employer.

The CSN, which represents more than 950 Urgences-santé paramedics, asked its members where they saw themselves in five years. Of the 279 who responded to the questionnaire, 47 believe they will still be in their current jobs, 69 are considering returning to school, and 104 are contemplating a career change. About 20 respondents plan to retire within the next five years.

"This should be a wake-up call. It must be taken seriously," says Claude Lamarche, president of the Syndicat du préhospitalier–CSN. "Many paramedics are choosing to leave after only a few years in the profession--and it's understandable. Paramedics have at least a CEGEP education. They experience high levels of job-related stress, overwork and physical and psychological risks. When they compare their pay and working conditions to those offered elsewhere, the pre-hospital sector is really not competitive. Workers at other emergency services, their colleagues in the public health and social services network, and even heavy vehicle drivers all earn salaries that are more in line with the demands of their jobs."

Paramedics haven't received a raise since 2022. They have been without a collective agreement since April 1, 2023. Since July 6, they have been on strike, while maintaining essential services.

In all, there have been about 50 bargaining sessions. The main unresolved issues are fair pay, excessive workload and eligibility for benefits that the government has granted to other health and social service workers, such as higher premiums and better overtime pay.

Retaining the next generation

Of the 386 people surveyed, barely 30 said their conditions of employment, including pay, encourage them to stay in their jobs for the next five years.

"I can't say I'm surprised," says Claude Lamarche. "Paramedics feel the government doesn't respect them. It's dragging out the negotiations and acting as if it takes paramedics for granted. Hopefully this survey will make the government realize that it can't be so complacent. Urgent action is needed."

"Unless the government changes course now, all Montréal-area residents will end up paying the price for the CAQ's poor choices," said Bertrand Guibord, president of the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain (CCMM–CSN). He believes the government's priorities are scrambled: "Making sure there are always paramedics ready to respond to an emergency should be at the top of the government's agenda. After three years, paramedics still don't have a contract. This makes no sense! It shows a blatant lack of respect for workers who save lives every day. We need paramedics to be motivated and determined, which means working conditions and salaries that match their responsibilities."

About

The Syndicat du préhospitalier–CSN represents more than 950 paramedics at Urgences-Santé.

It is affiliated with the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS–CSN), which represents 140,000 members in the health and social services network and childcare services, including some 3,300 paramedics across Québec. It is also affiliated with the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain (CCMM–CSN), which comprises more than 400 CSN unions representing nearly 110,000 public- and private-sector workers in the Montréal, Laval, Nunavik and Eeyou Istchee James Bay regions. The Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) represents 330,000 workers in all sectors throughout Québec.

SOURCE CSN - Confédération des syndicats nationaux

