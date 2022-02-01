UCCO-SACC-CSN calls for recognition of the work of Correctional Officers in light of unprecedent outbreaks in BC federal prisons

The number of active cases currently disclosed for the region may change as further testing is conducted. Correctional officers are impacted by the unavailability of PCR tests and need to stay home on sick leave when they test positive with a rapid test. "Correctional Service of Canada is able to offer inmates PCR tests, but not to its officers. That logic is hard to understand," further adds Derek Chin. Access to PCR tests to officers could alleviate reduced staffing levels by eliminating false positive rapid tests.

The health and safety of our members, who follow all measures in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institutions, remains our utmost concern. According to UCCO-SACC-CSN representative, "It is too bad that the government's agency that is supposed to ensure our health and safety does nothing to protect us. There have been 4 work refusals related to Covid-19 that required an investigation of Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), and every time, they ruled that Covid-19 was not a danger to correctional officers. Of course, they made their decision without coming in person in the prison because of their fear of Covid. If there are risks to the ESDC investigators, why would that not be risky to us as well?" This is a confirmation, not only of the lack of recognition from CSC, but also of the lack of protection by ESDC." said Derek Chin.

UCCO-SACC-CSN is asking the Correctional Service of Canada to obtain for wide access to PCR testing in British Columbia, to assist correctional officers in obtaining other types of leave that may meet their needs and to recognize the efforts made by correctional officers with a Covid premium.

