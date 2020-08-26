MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Uber is announcing plans to make its ridesharing services available throughout Quebec starting this fall. The company's services are currently available in Montreal, Quebec, and Gatineau as part of ongoing pilot programs established in 2016.

With new Bill 17 provincial regulations coming into effect in October, Uber is now a permanent part of the Quebec landscape, making the ridesharing app available to riders and drivers across the entire province - a first in Canada.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide more Quebecers with access to safe, affordable and reliable rides. Since the beginning of our pilot programs in Quebec, we have been collaborating with the ministère des Transports and will continue to work with their teams and key industry stakeholders to develop sustainable mobility solutions for everyone, in all regions," said Jonathan Hamel, Head of Public Affairs for Uber in Quebec. "Bill 17 regulation is opening up a new ridesharing industry in Quebec and we are grateful to the Quebec government for its confidence in our operations and the hard work needed to bring ridesharing to the province."

Uber in Quebec

Uber is taking a collaborative approach to expanding ridesharing in Quebec, connecting with local governments in regions across the province and developing partnerships with community stakeholders including Club des petits déjeuners, Le Chaînon, and Accueil Bonneau in support of relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With these new regulations, Uber is opening its application to traditional taxis, allowing taxi drivers the opportunity to access the platform for additional earning opportunities. Uber is determined to continue working with local stakeholders and developing strong community partnerships to create the best ridesharing experience for Quebecers.

Prioritizing Safety

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber has safety policies and features in place to help riders and drivers be safe together. In addition to riders and drivers confirming they've taken certain steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19 through Uber's Go Online Checklist, masks and face-coverings are mandatory for both riders and drivers alike. Since launching in Quebec, Uber has been committed to enhancing safety on the platform through driver screening processes and criminal background checks, product features like in-app emergency buttons and 24/7 safety support, as well as partnerships including with MADD Canada.

"We all have the power to prevent impaired driving and giving access to several transportation options is a big part of the solution," said Marie Claude Morin, Quebec Regional Manager for MADD Canada. "We are very pleased to see Uber seek to expand its services in several regions of Quebec. Putting this reliable and effective option available in one click will encourage many to plan for a safe and sober return rather than taking the risk of driving while impaired."

Expansion in Quebec

With plans to launch across the province this Fall, Uber is engaging Quebecers who are interested in the flexible earning opportunities to sign up to drive on the Uber app. The platform enables drivers to earn on their own terms with control over when and where they work. Interested drivers can sign up at drive.uber.com and start filling out their profile to be among the first on the road once expansion happens.

About Uber Canada

Co-founded by Canadian entrepreneur Garrett Camp in 2009, Uber is a smartphone app that connects users with drivers. Uber now operates in more than 40 communities across Canada and is offering dozens of drivers a new way to generate income in their spare time by providing a more affordable transportation alternative to hundreds of thousands of riders across the country. For more information, visit: uber.com.

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.

For further information: Contacts médias: Raphael Rochette, [email protected], (514) 923-9092; Marion Urso, [email protected], (438) 346-4147