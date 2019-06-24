Uber pickups available at the Saskatoon International Airport

SASKATOON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Uber and Saskatoon International Airport are excited to announce that Uber is now able to serve customers at YXE. Riders are now able to collect their luggage and use the Uber app to request a ride. Uber driver-partners will pick up riders on the outer curb outside Door 1.

"We are pleased to announce today that Saskatoonians and travellers from around the world can now rely on the services of Uber upon landing at Saskatoon International Airport. From today on, we will be able to meet the demand for safe, affordable and reliable transportation alternatives at the airport."

Michael van Hemmen, Head of Western Canada

"We are thrilled to have Uber join the Skyxe community. They are an important partner in providing our guests with greater access to the airport and contributing to our vision to be Canada's most valued airport experience."

CJ Dushinski, VP Business Development and Service Quality, Skyxe

About Uber Canada

Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp in 2009, Uber is evolving the way the world moves. Present in communities across Canada, Uber has revolutionized transportation and offers Canadian driver-partners a new way to earn income in their spare time by offering an affordable transportation alternative to riders across the country. For more information, visit uber.com .

About Saskatoon International Airport

Skyxe Saskatoon Airport is operated by Saskatoon Airport Authority. Skyxe Saskatoon Airport is a partner in developing Saskatoon and Saskatchewan by delivering the most valued airport experience in Canada. The Saskatoon Airport saw over 1.5 million passengers in 2018, the busiest year ever with a year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%.

