Eligible TD cardholders can receive a free Uber One membership trial for up to 6 months

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Uber and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) have expanded their loyalty relationship to give TD customers even more value on rides, meals and more. Starting today, eligible TD cardholders can enjoy a complimentary Uber One membership trial for up to six months, plus exclusive ongoing savings.

Eligible TD customers can now receive:

A 6-month complimentary Uber One membership trial with one of the following TD cards: TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa Infinite * Card, TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa Infinite Privilege * Card, TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa* Business Card, TD First Class Travel ® Visa Infinite * Card, TD Business Travel Visa* Card, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite * Card, and TD Business Cash Back Visa * Card

with one of the following TD cards: A 3-month complimentary Uber One membership trial with one of the following TD cards: TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa * Platinum Card, TD Rewards Visa * Card, TD Platinum Travel Visa * Card, and TD Cash Back Visa * Card

with one of the following TD cards: 20% off your Uber One monthly membership, subject to certain terms during the term of the Uber-TD relationship, after the complimentary period or as a current Uber One member, when you continue to pay with one of these eligible TD cards: TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa Infinite * Card, TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa Infinite Privilege* Card, TD ® Aeroplan ® Visa * Business Card TD First Class Travel ® Visa Infinite * Card, TD Business Travel Visa * Card, TD Cash Back Visa Infinite* Card, and TD Business Cash Back Visa * Card

subject to certain terms during the term of the Uber-TD relationship, after the complimentary period or as a current Uber One member, when you continue to pay with one of these eligible TD cards:

Uber One is a subscription service that helps members unlock exclusive savings and benefits on Uber and Uber Eats. Uber One membership benefits include:

$0 Delivery Fee + 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $15

Delivery Fee + 5% off eligible restaurant orders over $0 Delivery Fee on eligible grocery orders over $40

Delivery Fee on eligible grocery orders over 5% off on eligible rides including UberX, UberXL and more and access to top rated drivers

Earn 10% Uber One credits on car rentals with Uber

Special offers and promotions, plus premium member support and invite-only experiences

"With Uber One, Canadians can go anywhere and get anything across the country, while saving money along the way," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "Our relationship with TD makes it even easier for TD cardholders to experience the magic and everyday convenience of Uber and Uber Eats—whether it's a ride to the airport, groceries at your doorstep, or dinner delivery from your favourite local restaurant."

"Our customers value services and experiences that help them save both time and money, especially when it comes to everyday essentials," said Meg McKee, Executive Vice President, Canadian Card Payments, Personal Lending & Loyalty at TD. "Thanks to our collaboration with Uber, eligible TD cardholders can enjoy savings and more value on the services they rely on most, from meal delivery to transportation across the country. It's another way we're making everyday moments more rewarding and convenient."

For more information on the offer and how to participate, visit https://www.uber.com/u/td/

®Aeroplan is a registered trademark of Aeroplan Inc., used under license.

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.