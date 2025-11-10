Shake Shack Canada launches on Uber Eats in Toronto

Shake Shack is now available for delivery on Uber Eats November 10.

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is announcing today that Shake Shack Canada is now available for delivery in Toronto straight to your doorstep through the Uber Eats app. Shake Shack is now available for delivery, with the new Vaughan Mills location joining the lineup soon.

The partnership expands Uber Eats Canada's restaurant selection, giving Torontonians convenient access to Shake Shack, which has been a go-to dining destination since its launch in Canada in 2024. Guests can order the full Shake Shack menu, including fan favourites like ShackBurgers, Crinkle Cut Fries and hand-spun Shakes, through the Uber Eats app.

"Uber Eats is giving Canadians more restaurant options and making it easier to enjoy the foods they love without leaving home," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats in Canada. "Welcoming Shake Shack to the Uber Eats platform allows us to expand our premium restaurant selection and bring a fan-favourite international brand to more diners across Toronto and the GTA."

"Toronto has embraced Shake Shack with incredible enthusiasm since we arrived last year," said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. "We're excited to partner with Uber Eats to bring our signature ShackBurgers, crinkle cut fries and more to doors across the GTA. From a quick lunch to a family dinner or a casual weekend bite, enjoying the signature flavours and quality ingredients Shake Shack is known for has never been easier."

How It Works

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Restaurants" category

Search for your preferred Shake Shack location

Add items to your cart, select your delivery time and place your order

Track your delivery in real time

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening at least 35 locations across the country, with locations now open at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Kitchen Hub Castlefield, Square One Shopping Centre, Yonge & Eglinton and Vaughan Mills.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 640 locations system-wide, including over 400 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 225 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

