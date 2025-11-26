Pet Valu's Family of stores now available on Uber Eats, bringing pet essentials to Canadians

Customers can order from over 650 locations across five banners for fast, on-demand delivery

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians now have more options to get pet essentials delivered straight to their door as Pet Valu (TSX: PET), Canada's leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet supplies, is now available on the Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) app. Customers can order from over 650 Pet Valu locations, giving pet parents from coast to coast quick and easy access to food, treats, toys and other must-have items for their pets.

The Pet Valu family of stores operates under five banners nationwide, including Pet Valu® (all provinces outside of Quebec), Bosley's By Pet® (BC), Tisol® (BC), Paulmac's Pets® (ON) and Total Pet® (BC). Canadians can now shop for their pets from their local store on Uber Eats with fast, on-demand delivery.

"Uber Eats helps Canadians get almost almost anything, and that extends to their beloved four-legged family members," said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. "Welcoming Pet Valu brings more trusted brands to the app, so Canadians can get the best for their pets, from treats to toys, delivered right to their door."

"We're committed to make shopping for pet essentials as effortless as possible, so devoted pet lovers can focus on what matters most, spending time with their pets," said Tanbir Grovers, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Pet Valu. "With Uber Eats' same day convenience, we're giving pet parents across Canada another easy way to access all the pet products they need and have more time to do the things they love."

How It Works

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Pet Supplies" category Search for your preferred Pet Valu banner Add items to your cart, select your delivery time and place your order Track your delivery in real time

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Media Contact: Keerthana Rang, [email protected]