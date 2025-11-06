Loblaw banners, including Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Maxi® and Shoppers Drug Mart®, launch on Uber Eats

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) announced a partnership today to bring Loblaw banners to the Uber Eats app. Canadians can now shop select Loblaw banner stores through Uber Eats, with all participating locations available nationwide by November 12.

At launch, consumers will be able to shop from popular Loblaw stores, including Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Maxi®, Your Independent Grocer®, Real Atlantic Superstore®, Loblaws®, Zehrs®, Fortinos®, Provigo®, valu-mart®, stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart®/Pharmaprix®.

"Uber Eats is giving Canadians more grocery options to choose from and making it easier to get anything they need delivered, whether that's quick ingredients for dinner, groceries for the week or important health and wellness needs," said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. "Welcoming Loblaw and its banners to the Uber Eats platform is helping us expand our in-app selection so that we can offer Canadians more convenience and access to the brands they trust and rely on every day."

"Canadians are looking for easy, flexible ways to shop for the things they need most, and we continue to enhance our offering to meet them," said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "By bringing our grocery, beauty and health products to Uber's marketplace, we're making it easier for customers to get quality products from the brands they trust, delivered right to their door."

How It Works

Open the Uber Eats app and tap into the "Grocery" or "Health" category Search for your preferred Loblaw banner Add items to your cart, select your delivery time and place your order Track your delivery in real time

To celebrate, Uber Eats and Loblaw banners are offering a variety of promotions for all Uber Eats users with special promotions for Uber One members and first-time Uber Eats users. Visit the Uber Eats app to view promotions across applicable banner store locations and corresponding terms and conditions.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.

Media Contact: Keerthana Rang, [email protected]