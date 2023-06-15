Uber Eats launches sustainable packaging pilot in Toronto and Vancouver with local companies Suppli and Reusables.com

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Uber Eats, Canada's leading delivery platform, is announcing sustainable packaging pilot programs in Toronto and Vancouver to help address issues around single-use plastic waste. Working with Toronto-based Suppli and Vancouver-based Reusables.com, Uber Eats is aiming to be the first global delivery tech platform to support the transition to more sustainable packaging—not just for Uber Eats merchants, but for the broader restaurant delivery ecosystem.

With tens of thousands of merchants across the country, alongside thousands of delivery people, Uber Eats has a unique opportunity to help deliver a greener future. Recently , Uber announced new goals to eliminate emissions on all Uber Eats deliveries globally by 2040, along with a focus on helping merchants eliminate plastic waste from deliveries by 2030.

"By supporting nearly one million restaurants worldwide, Uber Eats is uniquely positioned to make a difference," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada. "But we know that delivering a carbon-neutral platform is a challenge bigger than Uber. We're firm believers that climate is a team sport and that's why we need policies in place that make EVs, e-mobility and sustainable packaging affordable and accessible for everyone."

Through the pilot program, Uber Eats users in Toronto and Vancouver will be able to choose reusable packaging as an option with participating merchants beginning later this month. Dozens of merchants are providing zero-waste takeout options to Uber Eats customers through Suppli and Reusables.com. Leveraging the scale of Uber Eats, the partnership will allow more merchants to provide this option to a larger customer base than before and create easier access for new merchants that are looking to provide reusable packaging.

"We are proud to work with Uber Eats to provide a reusable packaging option that fits seamlessly into a customer's ordering experience and provides restaurants with an affordable, sustainable packaging option. This partnership enables a city like Toronto to build quickly on the more than 70,000 single-use takeout containers already diverted through Suppli from landfills, and demonstrate true impact from industry partners coming together."

Megan Takeda-Tully , Founder and CEO, Suppli, www.mysuppli.ca

"It's such a pleasure working with the team at Suppli! They make it easy for us to offer a level of sustainability in our service to customers and it's an affordable way to comply with the new single-use packaging bans. To date, we've saved thousands of single-use takeout containers from landfills with Suppli and look forward to saving thousands more with this partnership!

"Since we started this company, we've had great momentum from consumers and restaurants looking for a reusable option to be more sustainable when they choose takeout. This partnership will help us reach more people and scale the adoption of reusables in food delivery."

Jason Hawkins , CEO and Co-Founder, Reusables, reusables.com

"We're proud to have been working with Reusables since day one to support the sustainability movement in the restaurant industry. It's been seamless to integrate reusable packaging into our existing takeout business. And now with this partnership with Uber Eats, more of our customers will have access to this option."

Stewart Boyles , Director of Operations and Regional Chef, Field & Social, www.fieldandsocial.com

"With the single-use plastics ban coming into effect last year, we need to do everything we can to support the restaurant industry in BC. I'm glad to see Uber Eats partnering with local company Reusables.com to offer a seamless solution for merchants to offer reusable packaging as an option for customers."

Ian Tostenson , President and CEO, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association

About Uber Canada

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

About Suppli

Suppli is a circular supply chain platform for reusable food containers. Suppli's software connects restaurants, food delivery apps, caterers and consumers to enable full-circle reusable food packaging. Through its technology platform, Suppli manages container accounting and return reminders to customers and quarterbacks the efficient collection, cleaning and redistribution of reusable containers.

About Resuables.com

Reusables.com, a leading zero-waste packaging platform, is the container-sharing solution to the problem of single-use plastic waste. Reusables helps food businesses reduce their packaging waste by providing them with tech-enabled reusable packaging-as-a-service. Becoming a Reuser lets you enjoy takeout from 100+ participating stores in Canada and the US without contributing to packaging waste. Containers and returns are managed through a user-friendly app. Feel good about your takeout order and learn more at Reusables.com or join the community @reusables_takeout

SOURCE Uber Canada Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries: Uber Canada, Keerthana Rang, [email protected]