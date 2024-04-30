Uber Eats announces exclusive delivery partnership with Domino's in Canada

Unprecedented global agreement provides new ordering option for Canadian customers, with deliveries handled by Domino's delivery experts

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER) announced that hungry Canadians can now order delivery from Domino's Pizza Canada, Canada's Favourite Pizza,* through the Uber Eats app. Starting today, more than 260 Domino's locations across Ontario will be available on the Uber Eats app, with all remaining Canadian locations expected to roll out over the next four weeks.

Uber Eats orders in Canada will be delivered by Domino's trained delivery experts and its franchisees, an experience that customers have relied on for more than 60 years.

"Uber and Domino's both have a track record as leaders in technology and innovation," said Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats in Canada. "As the exclusive third-party delivery partner for Domino's, we're excited to bring one of Canada's most-beloved pizza brands to the Uber Eats app, offering customers the unparalleled convenience, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service experience that are foundational to both our brands."

The Canadian launch of this partnership comes after Uber Eats and Domino's announced a global agreement in summer 2023 and a successful US rollout. The partnership leverages the massive scale of both brands, unifying Domino's international markets under one single master agreement with Uber Eats. Domino's and Uber Eats currently have 27 international markets in common, and the agreement has the potential for Uber Eats to help place orders at more than two-thirds (70 percent) of Domino's stores around the world.

"Domino's is Canada's Favourite Pizza, so we understand why so many Canadians have wanted us to join the Uber Eats platform," said Ken Harrison, Chief Marketing Officer from Domino's Pizza Canada. "By teaming up with Uber Eats, we can reach thousands of new customers across Canada and access the data insights needed to grow our delivery business and improve convenience and efficiency. At the same time, Domino's will continue to be the familiar face greeting our loyal customers right at their doorsteps, whether they order through the Uber Eats app, the Domino's app, or Dominos.ca."

Benefits to Canadian customers:

Customers in Canada using the Uber Eats platform can order delivery from their local Domino's store menu. Uber Eats will be the exclusive third-party platform for Domino's in Canada .

Orders placed on the Uber Eats platform will be delivered by uniformed Domino's drivers.

Uber One members will receive delivery with no charge on their Domino's orders on the Uber Eats app.

*Source: Circana/CREST®, based on pizza servings volume in Canada, 12 months ending December 2023

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber and Uber Eats open up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

