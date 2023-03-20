U13A Cornwall Typhoons will donate the grand prize of $100,000 to local charity Beyond 21, empowering adults with developmental disabilities.

OSHAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The U13A Cornwall Typhoons from Cornwall, Ontario are the winners of the 2023 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. The all-female team and their supporters completed 343 good deeds that included organizing a games day for school kids, helping neighbours on snowy days and donating used toys and clothing. The team will donate the $100,000 grand prize provided by Chevrolet Canada to Beyond 21, a charity that empowers adults with developmental disabilities to build the skills and connections needed to achieve their dreams. The donation will support programs that enrich social relationships, foster physical health and hands-on learning opportunities.



"Chevrolet congratulates the U13A Cornwall Typhoons for making a positive impact in their community through all their good deeds " said James Hodge, brand director, Chevrolet Canada. "This season we saw close to a thousand good deeds from coast to coast. Chevrolet will continue to support minor and community hockey through programs like Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup."

The U13A Cornwall Typhoons, winners of the 2023 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. (CNW Group/Chevrolet Canada)

"We are unbelievably proud of the U13A Cornwall Typhoons for winning this year's Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup! The team's dedication and perseverance in bringing the Cornwall community together with their good deeds was unmatched this season," says Courtney Lauzon, assistant manager and trainer - U13A Cornwall Typhoons. "The team believes strongly in ensuring all members of our community have equal opportunities for meaningful engagement. We hope our $100,000 prize recognizes the community impact of Beyond 21."

"This $100,000 gift will go so far in helping local families get the respite they deserve and offer their adult children a safe, inclusive environment to socialize and grow. We couldn't be more grateful," said Donna MacGillivray, executive director of Beyond 21.

The U13A Cornwall Typhoons received recognition from Ron MacLean on March 18 to celebrate their win, and Chevrolet Canada will host a celebration for the team this spring. The U13A Cornwall Typhoons will be added to the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup trophy to commemorate their community contributions. They will join former winners Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers (2021-22), Victoria Admirals (2020-21), Torbay Northeast Eagles (2019-20), Pas Huskies (2017-18) and Glace Bay Miners (2016-17).

For more information on The Good Deeds Cup visit: ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca

SOURCE Chevrolet Canada

For further information: Michelle Burnham, Senior Manager, Chevrolet Canada Communications, 905-431-1172, [email protected]