With more prizes than ever before, minor hockey teams are challenged to make a positive impact in their communities to win one of three donation prizes to a registered Canadian charity.

OSHAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Back for a ninth season, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup is challenging Canadian minor hockey teams to make a difference in their communities through acts of kindness. This year, Chevrolet is raising the bar with expanded rewards: instead of one winner, three top prizes* will be awarded. The grand prize remains $100,000, which will be donated to a registered Canadian charity of the winning team's choice. The stakes are even higher this year, with second and third place teams also being awarded donations of $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Photo of the Huntsville Sting U13-Black team, winners of the 2024 Good Deeds Cup (CNW Group/Chevrolet Canada)

Eligible Canadian U10 to U15 minor hockey teams, as well as any Canadian resident aged 13 or older supporting a team, can submit their Good Deeds from January 17 to March 6, 2025. As Good Deeds are submitted, a live leaderboard will showcase top-ranking teams, while a milestone tracker will track the total number of Good Deeds completed nationwide. The team with the most Good Deeds by March 6 will be crowned the new Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup champions. An added assist this year: the first 50 teams to register for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup and submit a Good Deed will receive a $250 pizza party to kick off their efforts.

"Over the last eight seasons, we have seen a real desire from minor hockey players to support their communities, and because of this, we are proud to expand our prizing tiers as a way to celebrate and encourage these incredible teams," said James Hodge, Brand Director, Chevrolet Canada. "Every year we are blown away by the impactful acts of kindness and community support that we see through the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, and we can't wait to see this year's submissions. We'll be watching the leaderboard and cheering all the participating teams on."

Last year's champions, the Huntsville Sting U13-Black team, completed an impressive 1,358 Good Deeds and donated their $100,000 grand prize to Food4Kids Muskoka. This charity provides healthy food packages each weekend to kids aged 4-13 who have limited or no access to food. Their donation brought the total amount donated by the Good Deeds Cup to $950,000, benefiting communities across Canada and supporting thousands of Good Deeds. With this year's donations, the Good Deeds Cup will have contributed over $1 million to charities across Canada.

For more information on the 2025 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup – including how to register and submit a video entry, as well as the Official Contest Rules – please visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca.

*No purchase necessary. Click here for complete additional entry details and full contest rules.

ABOUT CHEVROLET IN CANADA

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.ca.

