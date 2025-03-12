TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The 25% tariff imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum exports by U.S. President Donald Trump will cause serious damage to industry and workers in both countries, says Unifor.

"Trump is knowingly inflicting damage to the North American manufacturing sector with these inflationary tariffs that will injure workers, eliminate jobs, and hurt consumers," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Aluminum plant (CNW Group/Unifor)

The tariffs, which came into effect on March 12, 2025, undermine an agreement reached with the Trump administration in 2019 to end previous tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

As part of the 2019 agreement, Canada and the U.S. committed to a monitoring system to watch out for any potential surges in the metals markets, a commitment to stop the importation of aluminum and steel that is unfairly subsidized or sold at below-market price and a promise to prevent the transshipment of aluminum and steel made outside of Canada or the United States to either country.

"Canada has lived up to its commitments and the U.S. knows it. Tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum have nothing to do with trade in those sectors but are instead an assault designed to weaken Canada's economy and steal our jobs," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

Yesterday, Trump also continued his attack on the Canadian auto sector, threatening tariffs on April 2 on vehicles entering the U.S. that will "essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada."

"America does not have a monopoly on auto production. Canada has been manufacturing vehicles for over a century, and we are the largest Detroit Three purchasing market outside of the U.S.," said Payne. "These are our jobs, and we will defend them with everything we have. You sell here, you must also build here."

The U.S. has also threatened to implement a 25% across the board tariff on Canadian goods with the potential for additional tariffs on April 2. With the escalation of the trade war, U.S. stock markets have tumbled as fears of a recession rise.

"The reality is this unjustified and unprovoked trade war hurts working people. This could end today if the U.S. removes the threat of tariffs and gets to the bargaining table to start the CUSMA review process," added Payne.

