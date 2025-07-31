ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information systems (PMIS), is proud to announce that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), one of the most critical federal agencies, has chosen the Kahua platform to modernize their construction management.

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Chooses Kahua to Modernize Construction Management

USACE, in collaboration with construction partners, executes billions of dollars yearly to deliver global engineering and construction projects, including infrastructure, dams, levees, military facilities, and navigation projects, for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other civilian agencies.

"Our Construction Management Innovation Strategy includes the pillars of people, process, technology and continuous improvement to serve as a springboard for our digital transformation. This multi-faceted approach is essential for leading change in a large organization like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," said Chief of Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. "With so many inconsistencies across districts due to technologies that have not kept pace with our industry partners, we needed a tool that would help enforce standards in how we work, across departments and into the field."

"The main purpose of our technology modernization office is to figure out the deployment of technology to the practitioners in the field. I see it as a massive force multiplier for the agency and hopefully for the industry."

Due to Kahua's proven federal and DoD experience, secure and scalable platform, world-class support, and robust partnership marketplace, USACE chose Kahua for Federal as their construction project management system to deliver efficiencies and collaboration across agencies.

"We're proud to provide the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with tools to improve efficiency and security, especially during a time of heightened scrutiny," says Kahua Co-Founder and President Brian Moore. "USACE joins 15 other federal agencies we already serve, reinforcing Kahua's commitment to serving the federal government."

With a modern construction project management platform, USACE is now aligned with industry best practices that prioritize efficiency and transparency. They have streamlined workflows, gained visibility into project risks, and improved cost management. The organization's many stakeholders will be able to use a single source of information and be better prepared for future business process innovations.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform – the most secure in the industry – helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time. To learn more, visit us here.

