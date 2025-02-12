Kahua is Modernizing Facility Management with a Continuous Facility Conditions Assessment Approach

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of collaborative construction project management solutions, is proud to unveil its Continuous Facility Conditions Assessment (C-FCA) approach, for proactive facility management. Designed to ensure seamless operations, maximize asset lifespan and drive cost efficiencies, C-FCA empowers organizations to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape with dynamic, real-time record of asset conditions and locations for pro-active and preventative maintenance plans.

Unlike traditional, periodic assessments, the C-FCA approach provides an ongoing, data-driven evaluation of facilities empowering organizations to:

Identify and address issues before they escalate

Optimize maintenance schedules to reduce downtime

Plan and budget with unprecedented accuracy

"Facilities are the backbone of operational success and with a C-FCA approach, the assets are front and center. Maintenance workers can see all the work done in a room and to each asset, the capital planning team, when ready to modernize the room, can see what is in the room and any upcoming maintenance to assets that are scheduled, so they can leave that off the capital program and spend money in other ways," said Jason Villanueva, Partner, VM3 Consulting. "Kahua's C-FCA approach ensures that organizations can transition from reactive to predictive strategies, saving time, reducing costs and improving overall performance. It's about creating smarter, safer spaces."

Kahua's C-FCA delivers real-time insights for smarter asset management delivery, empowering organizations with enhanced preventive maintenance insights and centralized asset record management. The result, reduced operational costs, streamlined compliance and a safe and secure facility.

Redefining Industry Standards

Kahua's latest innovation cements its position as a leader in construction project management. Already trusted by major stakeholders across government, healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, Kahua continues to deliver solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. By enabling C-FCA approach, organizations can realize cost savings with preventative maintenance plans and run their facilities at optimal performance and safety standards.

For more information on Kahua's C-FCA visit www.kahua.com.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of asset centric construction project management and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform – the most secure in the industry – helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time.

Contact:

Alyce Menton

Sr. Director of Marketing

Kahua

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.