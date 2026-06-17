Two weeks, thousands of deals - Staples Canada's Easy Deal Days returns bigger in 2026

Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, Easy Deal Days returns bigger in 2026, with two full weeks of savings across more categories and an expanded selection of deals for businesses of every size.

"Easy Deal Days is about delivering meaningful value to the Canadians and Canadian businesses we serve every day," said Mike Rinaldi, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples Canada. "Whether you're outfitting a home office, stocking up on supplies for a growing business, or finding the right tech for the season ahead, we're making it easy to find real savings across thousands of products--in our stores and online."

Top Easy Deal Days Offers

Shoppers will find savings across every category Staples is known for, with new deals added throughout the two-week event. Highlights include:

Tech hardware and accessories

Travel

Staples Kids Learn and Play

Essential Supplies

Small appliances

Furniture

*While supplies last, offers subject to change.

Shop Easy with More Ways to Save

In-Store Offer (June 19 to 26, 2026): Spend $200 and receive a $20 Staples Gift Card, or Spend $500 and receive a $100 Staples Gift Card (terms and conditions apply).

Spend $200 and receive a $20 Staples Gift Card, or Spend $500 and receive a $100 Staples Gift Card (terms and conditions apply). Online Offer (June 23 to 26, 2026): Spend $200 and get $20 off (terms and conditions apply).

Spend $200 and get $20 off (terms and conditions apply). Free next-day delivery on all orders over $35.

on all orders over $35. Free two-hour in-store pickup on eligible online orders.

on eligible online orders. Same-day delivery available through Instacart and DoorDash.

available through Instacart and DoorDash. Staples Tech Trade-in by Allstate: trade in old cellphones and laptops for Staples gift cards.

trade in old cellphones and laptops for Staples gift cards. Sign up for more great offers from Staples by texting "Save" to "32123"

For the full lineup of Easy Deal Days offers, visit the Staples Deals Centre.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is a Canadian company headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, and Monarch Office Supply Inc. We are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even the Odds, a fundraising initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. For more information, visit staples.ca or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected], Golin for Staples Canada: Nick Eakins, 416-450-3091, [email protected]