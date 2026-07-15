Nearly 3 in 4 Parents Believe Tech Sparks Creativity - But Few Feel Confident Managing It, Staples Canada Survey Finds

"Today's parents are navigating something their own parents might never had to, which is figuring out how to balance creativity with screen time, all while feeling more pressure to keep up," said Mike Rinaldi, Chief Merchandising Officer, Staples Canada. "Our survey shows 90% of parents feel that weight now, and that's why this year, we're taking steps to help by providing expert guidance and great products at low prices that help parents say yes to technology without the anxiety."

Survey highlights:

Technology is seen as a creativity enabler: 73% of parents believe technology helps their kids develop creativity, and 71% say it helps them express themselves in new ways.

Parents feel growing pressure to provide technology: 90% say they feel more pressure to provide their kids with technology than previous generations did.

Tech is an important back to school supply: 43% plan to purchase back to school tech this year, most often accessories (19%), laptops (11%) and smartphones (11%).

Smartphones are universal among teens: 94% of parents of teens aged 13 to 17 say their child has a smartphone, compared with 56% who say their teen has a laptop.

Parents want more guidance when purchasing tech: Just 42% of parents feel "very confident" evaluating tech products for their kids, while screen time (60%) and access to content (58%) remain top concerns when kids receive their first device.

Here's how Staples is helping families this back-to-school season

Value, style and savings all season long

From classroom basics to the latest tech, Staples is committed to helping families get ready for back-to-school with great value on everything students need, including all the core supplies to fill a backpack for under $25. Families will find school supplies starting at just 22 cents, backpacks from $7 and laptops as low as $399.99. The Staples-exclusive Pep Rally collection returns with colourful backpacks, water bottles, stationery and accessories featuring playful prints, bold colours and coordinating designs inspired by the latest trends students love. Additional savings can also be found with weekly promotions, Staples' Easy Deals, an upcoming Friends and Family event that starts July 17, and 15% back on purchases for Staples and Flexiti cardholders from August 7 to September 17.

Expert tech advice for every student, parent and teacher

As technology play a bigger role in learning, more families are looking for guidance on making the right investment to set their students up for success. In-store tech experts at Staples are trained to help families compare laptops, tablets and accessories for every stage of learning. To provide additional support, Staples is launching a summer "Tech Talks" series featuring experts from Google, Microsoft, Samsung and Code Ninjas. The sessions are designed to help families navigate topics like AI and digital learning with confidence. All events will be streamed online or customers can sign-up to attend in-person events at select locations through Eventbrite.

Save on back-to-school tech upgrades

Through the Staples Trade-in by Allstate program, customers can trade in eligible used electronics, including laptops and smartphones, for Staples e-gift cards to help offset the cost of upgrading. For students heading back to campus or getting their first phone, Staples Wireless also offers access to mobile and connectivity solutions from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile, helping families find the right technology and plans to fit their needs and budget.

Extra savings for teachers

Starting August 14 and until September 10, members of Staples' free Teacher Membership Program will get 20% off purchases of $75 or more, excluding technology, plus a complimentary 2026/2027 planner designed for teachers. Teachers can join at staples.ca/teachers.

Supporting teachers and students

Staples continues its commitment to education through the return of the annual Staples School Supply Drive, which is now in its 21st year. In partnership with United Way Centraide and Kiwanis Foundation of Canada, 100% of donations support local programs that help remove barriers to education. Since launching in 2005, the program has raised more than $18 million to support students across Canada.

Shop back-to-school deals in-store and at staples.ca throughout this back-to-school season.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is a Canadian company headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store team members, and seamless services. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies and Monarch Office Supply Inc. We are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP, through Even The Odds, a fundraising initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. For more information, visit staples.ca or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Survey

The Staples Back to School Technology Survey was conducted online from June 23 to July 2, 2026, among a sample of 1,004 parents of children aged 5 to 17 in Canada. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media Information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected]; Golin for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]