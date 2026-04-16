Company releases 2025 Community Impact and Sustainability Report, sharing progress across community-focused pillars of environment, equity and education

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Staples Canada today released its 2025 Community Impact and Sustainability Report, marking the completion of its five-year Goals for a Greener Future program and introducing a new four-pillar sustainability framework to guide its environmental commitments. The report also highlights record fundraising efforts in support of health equity and a milestone moment for the annual Staples School Supply Drive, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, raising more than $1.16 million for students across Canada.

"Each year, we set ambitious goals to strengthen our commitment to environment, equity and education in the communities we serve," said Jens Cermak, CEO, Staples Canada. "Our new sustainability framework reflects how we're evolving – moving from individual targets to driving cumulative, measurable impact across our entire business. I'm proud of what our team and partners have built, and I'm energized by what's ahead."

Environment: A New Chapter in Sustainability

Staples Canada's Goals for a Greener Future, launched in 2020, set bold recycling and waste diversion targets. With the program now complete, the company is sharing the results and introducing the framework that will replace it.

Over the course of the five-year program, Staples Canada met the following recycling and waste diversion targets:

Technology Recycling : More than 14,000 metric tonnes.

: More than 14,000 metric tonnes. Writing Instrument Recycling : More than 12 million units. In partnership with TerraCycle, Staples Canada has Canada's only national writing instrument recycling program, which is approaching its 20th anniversary.

: More than 12 million units. In partnership with TerraCycle, Staples Canada has Canada's only national writing instrument recycling program, which is approaching its 20th anniversary. Ink and Toner Recycling : More than 9.2 million units.

: More than 9.2 million units. Battery Recycling: More than 2.34 million kilograms since 2004. This achievement earned Staples Canada the 2025 Leaders in Sustainability Award from Call2Recycle, recognizing outstanding environmental leadership in responsible battery recycling across Canada.

An Updated Sustainability Framework for 2026 and Beyond

Starting in 2026, Staples Canada is replacing its fixed-target model with a progress-driven approach centred around four pillars that reflect changing consumer interests and evolving industry regulations:

Waste Diversion and Circular Economy

Climate Action and Carbon Management

Sustainable Products and Services

Community Impact

Reducing Carbon Emissions

In 2025, Staples Canada expanded its electric vehicle (EV) fleet with 10 new EVs, building on its initial rollout in 2023, and extending its EV presence to Vancouver, Laval, Winnipeg, and Calgary. The EVs also use smart routing software to identify the most efficient delivery routes, further reducing emissions. Additionally, since 2013, the company has partnered with Bullfrog Power to power its Print production centres, Solution Shops, Studio co-working spaces and select stores across Canada with 100 per cent clean, renewable electricity, displacing more than 36,000 tonnes of CO2e over the course of the partnership.

Strengthening Sustainability Partnerships

In 2025, Staples Canada deepened its long-standing partnerships with Tree Canada, Call2Recycle, TerraCycle, and eCycle, celebrating major milestones and raising associate awareness around joint initiatives. The company's 17-year partnership with Tree Canada has resulted in more than 256,000 trees planted in underserved communities across Canada.

Staples also became the first company to pilot the Bullfrog Environmental Token technology, launched at its Burlington, Ontario store grand opening. These digital tokens provide long-term traceability of a store's environmental impacts, and the technology is expected to become available to other Bullfrog Power partners in 2026.

Equity: Fostering a New Way to Give Back Through Innovative Partnerships

Staples Canada's flagship Even the Odds initiative reached a four-year milestone in 2025, with total fundraising for MAP -- Canada's largest health equity research centre -- growing from an initial $5 million commitment to more than $9 million raised. In 2025 alone, customers, team members, vendor-partners, and a corporate match donation combined to raise more than $2 million for MAP's evidence-based community health programs.

Education: 20 Years of Breaking Down Barriers to Learning

In 2025, Staples Canada's annual School Supply Drive celebrated its 20th anniversary, raising a record $1.16 million for students across Canada -- the most in any single year since the program launched in 2005 -- and bringing its cumulative total to more than $18 million. Through longstanding partnerships with United Way/Centraide and Kiwanis, Staples Canada continued to break down barriers to learning from coast to coast.

Read the full 2025 Community Impact and Sustainability Report at staples.ca/environment.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is a Canadian company headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, committed to helping parents, teachers, businesses, and entrepreneurs work smarter, learn more and grow every day. We deliver EASY, solution-focused experiences through a curated product offering, knowledgeable in-store associates, and seamless services. Our network includes close to 300 stores across Canada and staples.ca, printing and shipping services at Staples Print, and Staples Studio co-working spaces. We also have a group of dedicated B2B brands that support businesses of all sizes, including Staples Preferred, Staples Professional, Supreme Office Supplies and Furniture, Denis Office Supplies, Monarch Office Supply Inc, and Beatties. We are committed to the communities we serve and are a proud partner of MAP through Even the Odds, a fundraising initiative that aims to eliminate critical gaps in health equity. For more information, visit staples.ca or engage with @StaplesCanada on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Staples Canada ULC

Media information: Staples Canada: Kathleen Stelmach, 647-222-6266, [email protected]; Golin, for Staples Canada: Meg Murphy, 647-475-4495, [email protected]