Veterans Affairs Canada provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

QUEBEC, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada

Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, announced that two Quebec organizations will receive funding through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund (VFWF).

RESPECT Forum will work with the Université de Laval, based in Quebec City, on a national networking initiative bringing together municipal governments with business and community leaders, including Indigenous and women business owners and leaders. The network will help improve mental health and homelessness services for Veterans, emergency responders and their families supported by $500,000 from the VFWF.

Centre CASA, located in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, will expand addiction treatment services for Veterans, military personnel and their families with a grant of $370,000 from the VFWF.

This year's VFWF recipients focus on issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the VFWF in Budget 2021.

Created in 2018, the VFWF provides financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

Quotes

"Like most Canadians, Veterans and their families have been heavily impacted in the last couple of years by the pandemic. I am very pleased we are at a point where these organizations are able to provide extra support for Veterans and their families as we begin the post COVID-19 recovery. We are proud to recognize the outstanding efforts of these organizations and to provide the resources they need to do this important work."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening support for Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a great example of this commitment. I'm so glad we can support these organizations that do so much to improve the lives of Veterans and their families."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"VAC's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund enables the RESPECT Forum to make a community impact across Canada for the benefit of Veterans and their families. The funds announced today will allow us to expand and enhance our networking and collaborative activities to support organizations working to alleviate the suffering associated with mental injury, operational stress, and homelessness and hardship among our Veterans."

Stephen Gregory, Col (H), MSM, Founder and Chair of RESPECT Forum

"We thank Veterans Affairs Canada for their crucial support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. This assistance will enable Le Centre CASA to expand services and integrate best practices for addiction treatment for Veterans, military personnel, and their families."

Jacques Vézina, Director General, Centre CASA

Quick Facts

With new funding announced in Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, first introduced in Budget 2017, will provide $8 million a year at minimum until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

a year at minimum until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $36.6 million to help 102 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; John Embury, Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]