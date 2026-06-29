Two Nova Scotia men arrested following seizure of unstamped tobacco

CORNWALL, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report that two individuals have been charged following a significant seizure of unstamped tobacco after a motor vehicle collision Highway 401, eastbound, near Moulinette Road exit in Long Sault, Ontario. The accused are facing fines ranging between $761,640.60 and $1,142,460.90.

On May 10th, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) contacted the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) to complete an investigation after officers discovered a trailer containing a large quantity of unstamped tobacco while responding to a motor vehicle accident.

The accused are:

Joseph Maloney, 42-year-old male from Millbrook, Nova Scotia

Xavier Sack, 22-year-old male from Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia

Both accused were charged with:

Possession of Unstamped Tobacco, contrary to section 32 (1) of the Excise Act, 2001.

Additionally, Joseph Maloney has been charged with:

Fail to Comply with a Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1 (1) of the Criminal Code. This court order was issued in the province of Nova Scotia in relation to previous criminal charges.

Maloney and Sack are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall, either in person or virtually, on June 30th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

As part of the investigation, RCMP officers seized:

205 cases of unstamped cigarettes (estimated street value of $117,250)

2017 Ford F250 truck

2024 Utility trailer

Two cellular devices

The CRTF is a joint task force composed of the Cornwall RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, CBSA and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted U.S. partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

"This seizure is a reflection of the vigilance and keen attention of our OPP partners on the front lines. Contraband tobacco is closely tied to organized crime, generating significant profits that support broader criminal activity. Collaborative enforcement efforts like these are key to disrupting those networks and protecting our communities."

- Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-Charge, Cornwall Detachment

The investigation is ongoing.

Fast Facts

Contraband tobacco refers to illegal tobacco products that are smuggled, counterfeited, or sold without appropriate taxes or health regulations. Its effects are widespread, impacting public health, public safety, government revenue, and the broader economy.

Revenues from contraband tobacco often support organized crime activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking and firearms smuggling. Smuggling networks engage in violent activities and corruption, increasing risks to the public and law enforcement agencies.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

X: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information : RCMP Central Region - Federal Policing, Communications & Media Relations, [email protected]