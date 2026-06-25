Multi-year RCMP investigation leads to charges in alleged immigration fraud and identity-related offences

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has concluded a multi-year investigation into alleged immigration misrepresentation and passport-related offences involving an individual residing in Canada under an assumed identity.

The investigation was initiated on December 23, 2021, after investigators with the extraterritorial and sensitive investigation team of the RCMP's Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) unit received information that an individual believed to have been living in Canada since 1996 under a false identity was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Rwandan authorities. The warrant was related to allegations concerning the individual's role in the 1994 Genocide in Rwanda. The investigation involved extensive operational and investigative efforts, as well as significant international cooperation.

On June 22, 2026, Roland Nduwayo (68) of Ottawa was arrested shortly after returning to Canada from abroad. Investigators also executed a search warrant at the individual's residence, with the objective of seizing documents and electronic devices.

As a result of the investigation, Nduwayo was charged with 16 offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

The RCMP wishes to thank the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and the Department of Justice (DOJ) Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Section for their collaboration in this complex international investigation.

Quotes

"Investigations stemming from international criminal allegations frequently involve complex investigative and legal considerations, as well as significant international cooperation. This investigation demonstrates the RCMP's commitment to addressing immigration fraud and identity-related offences through coordinated domestic and international investigative efforts conducted in accordance with Canadian law."

- Superintendent Jeremie Landry, Officer-in-Charge, Sensitive and International Investigations, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

Fast Facts

The RCMP Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) unit, focuses its expertise on sensitive and international investigations threatening Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic, and social integrity.

The extraterritorial and sensitive investigation team, also called Team 2, represents the RCMP as a program partner of the Canadian War Crimes Program which is an interdepartmental program comprised of the Department Of Justice Canada (DOJ), Immigration Refugees Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the RCMP.

As part of the War Crimes Program, the RCMP through SII Team 2, carries the responsibility to pursue criminal investigations primarily pursuant to the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act and other peripheral acts.

and other peripheral acts. The RCMP's core values guide our daily work. All employees are expected to model these values in their service. This investigation demonstrates our commitment to serving with excellence and leveraging technology and expertise to keep our communities safe.

X: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region - Federal Policing, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]