Five arrested for possession of unstamped cannabis at Cornwall port of entry

CORNWALL, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) report that five individuals have been charged following a significant seizure of unstamped cannabis and related products at a Cornwall Port of Entry.

On April 25, 2026, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers intercepted a vehicle entering Canada through the Cornwall port of entry. During the examination, officers discovered a significant quantity of unstamped cannabis and vape products hidden in the vehicle.

Seized unstamped cannabis and related products displayed by the Cornwall Regional Task Force

This matter is now under investigation by the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF).

As part of the investigation, RCMP officers seized:

32.3 kg of unstamped cannabis (estimated value: $142,418.62)

1,700 THC vape cartridges (1 g each) (estimated value: $34,000)

Two packages of THC edibles (1,100 mg total)

$2,510 CAD in cash

Seven cellular devices

The following accused individuals are five Bangali nationals, currently residing in the Toronto area and in Canada on valid work permits. They were taken into custody without incident:

Mostafizzur Rahman (31)

Mashuk Iqbal (30)

MD Ashraful Alam (30)

Maher Afroz (25)

Shurove Akter (28)

Each of the accused has been charged with:

Possession of Unstamped Cannabis, contrary to section 158.11(1)(b) of the Excise Act, 2001; and

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution, contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act.

Mashuk Iqbal faces an additional charge of Failing to Comply with a Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code, as he was on judicial release for two similar offences in the Toronto area at the time of his arrest and remains in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The CRTF is a joint task force made up of the Cornwall RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, CBSA and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted U.S. partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

Quotes

"This interception at the Port of Entry reflects the strong, vigilant work of our CBSA partners. The RCMP is proud to work alongside them in advancing these investigations to help keep our borders and communities safe."

-- Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer-in-Charge, Cornwall Detachment, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

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Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region - Federal Policing, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]