OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region has charged eight individuals from Ottawa, Gatineau, and Montreal in connection with a cyber–enabled fraud targeting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program. CERB was introduced to support Canadians during the COVID–19 pandemic and was administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

In August 2020, the RCMP's International Anti–Corruption Team, within the Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) unit, and the Cybercrime Investigative Team launched a joint investigation into a cyber attack on the CRA's online portal.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated fraud scheme involving networks of individuals who worked together to steal personal identities, unlawfully access CRA accounts, and fraudulently claim CERB benefits.

With assistance from the CRA, investigators determined that suspects gained unauthorized access to taxpayer accounts, altered banking information, and redirected CERB payments into accounts under their control. Fraudulent claims linked to these accused totalled approximately $364,000 defrauded from the Government of Canada.

The RCMP acknowledges and thanks the Forensic Accounting and Management Group (FAMG), the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for their cooperation and support throughout the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following seven individuals have been charged under the Criminal Code:

Paul Harry Jayme, 39, of Montreal, Quebec.

Fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)

Houssame Bennouna, 26, of Montreal, Quebec.

Fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)

David Richard Thran, 25, of Ottawa, Ontario.

Fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)

over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) Possession of identity information with intent to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 402.2(1)

Louis Henri Dacoury–Tabley, 29, of Montreal, Quebec,

Kouakou Ange Patrick Elliams Kouassi, 31, of Gatineau, Quebec and

Lagaud Paul Andre Bouabre, 26, of Gatineau, Quebec.

Fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)

over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) Possession of identity information with intent to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 402.2(1)

Mory Ismael Toure, 36, of Gatineau, Quebec.

Possession of identity information with intent to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 402.2(1).

Additionally, on May 29th, 2025, Jospin Berol Mougang–Tionjock, 28, of Montreal, Quebec, was charged in relation to this investigation with the following offence under the Criminal Code:

Fraud over $5,000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in Montreal, Quebec on July 7th, 2026.

"Cyber–enabled fraud schemes targeting government benefit programs present complex and evolving challenges for law enforcement. These crimes often transcend borders and require specialized investigative approaches to identify those responsible and disrupt their operations."

- Inspector Guy Michel Nkili, Officer in Charge, RCMP Central Region International Anti–Corruption Team.

"This investigation demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and our ability to combine cyber, financial, and investigative expertise. By working collaboratively, we are better positioned to protect Canadians and safeguard the integrity of critical public programs."

- Inspector Patrick Poulin, Officer in Charge, RCMP Central Region Cybercrime Investigative Team.

"The Canada Revenue Agency has zero tolerance for cyber–enabled fraud targeting government programs that Canadians rely on. We work closely with law enforcement and our partners to detect, disrupt, and respond to threats to our systems, and we will continue to take decisive action to protect taxpayer information and public funds. Fraud against government is not victimless, and those who attempt to exploit these programs will be held accountable."

- Harry Gill, Assistant Commissioner and Agency Security Officer of the CRA's Security Branch

Fast Facts

The RCMP Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) unit, focuses its expertise on sensitive and international investigations threatening Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic, and social integrity.

The RCMP Cybercrime Investigative Team is responsible for investigating cyber–enabled criminal activity and threats to critical infrastructure, working collaboratively with domestic and international partners to address the technical and operational complexities of cybercrime.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily work. All employees are expected to model these values in their service. This investigation demonstrates our commitment to serving with excellence and leveraging technology and expertise to keep our communities safe.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]