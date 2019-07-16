Two-night Montréal Pride Fest celebration to be held at the Casino de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Casino de Montréal will be hosting a two-night celebration in honour of the Montréal Pride Festival during Futuristik, the Casino's event series promising close encounters of the fun and thrilling kind in a futuristic universe inspired by sci-fi cult classics. This is a blast from the future that Montréal Pride Fest-goers won't want to miss!

"During these two celebratory nights, visitors are in for tons of fun—live entertainment, over-the-top characters and a supercharged atmosphere," says the Casino de Montréal's Director, Client Development Eric Rufer.

Two Futuristik nights

Pre–Montréal Pride Night

July 20, starting at 10 p.m.

At Valet de carreau bar

Drag queens Marla Deer and Gisèle Lullaby will put on a performance inspired by a hit 90s sci-fi flick... Here's a hint: blue diva!

Official Montréal Pride Fest Launch Party

August 8, starting at 10 p.m.

At Valet de carreau bar

This year, the Casino will be kicking off the Montréal Pride Festival and its lineup of activities.

The night's theme will be purple (last colour on the rainbow flag), and feature drag queens, DJs, dancers and singers. Festival-goers are invited to proudly don their purple garb!

DJs Barbada and Sandy Duperval , Michel Dorion , The Montreal Waackers and Voguers, and Michelle Treacy will bring down the house!

About Loto-Québec's and the Casino de Montréal's involvement

Loto-Québec recognizes the importance of celebrating diversity in an inclusive society and, under the Casino de Montréal banner, is once again contributing to this uplifting and unifying event. The Casino de Montréal is proud to build on last year's success and reaffirm its support for this growing event, which draws and welcomes people from all over the world and generates substantial economic and social benefits.

About the Casino de Montréal

The Casino de Montréal, reputed for the wide variety of games it offers and the excellence of its customer service, welcomes over five million visitors a year. Not only is the Casino one of Montréal's architectural jewels, but it houses a vast array of entertainment options—including shows, restaurants, bars, and a multimedia environment.

