MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A group of 15 employees from a car dealership in Trois-Rivières took home the whopping $20,000,000 jackpot in the June 3 Lotto Max draw.

The lucky winners received their prize at the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières. The 15 shares of the winning ticket were sold at the Marché Express on Rue de la Diversité in Les Chenaux. The colleagues returned to work with a cheque of $1,333,333 each! Marché Express will receive a 1% commission of $200,000.

Quote

"A major Lotto Max jackpot being won in Québec is excellent news. That a group of co-workers won it is just as excellent for the Mauricie region. Loto-Québec has already crowned nearly 60 millionaires since the beginning of the year," says Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.

"Come sit down, it's worth it!"

Christian Dessureault usually buys the ticket shares for his colleagues. He always says, "Here's your pension fund," when he hands them out. Dessureault was also the first to check the results of the June 3 draw at 6 a.m. on his phone. When he saw the amount on the screen, he called his spouse, "Come sit down, my love, it's worth it!" he told her before sharing the news. After shedding a few tears of joy, Dessureault contacted his colleagues, and their reactions were just as enthusiastic:

Isabelle Rochon revealed that she learned the news when she checked her messages. "Have your tickets validated, you'll be happy... We're millionaires!" Christian's message said.

What's it like to become a millionaire in your early twenties? "It's a feeling I didn't think I'd experience anytime soon," said Nicolas Déziel, the youngest of the group.

Jessie Lacombe-Charette received a text message from Dessureault while getting ready for the day with her little boy. The young mom started screaming for joy!

When Eric Elliott learned the news, he wondered, "Do I turn the music up all the way in the house? And do I wake up my wife?" Ultimately, he woke her up to share this moment of joy with her!

"Everyone was jumping into each other's arms"

The atmosphere was electric at work after the lucky winners discovered they'd won the jackpot. Veronique Leclerc said, "You could feel the excitement at work." The group members, smiling from ear to ear, gathered in front of the dealership and hugged each other. "Everyone was jumping into each other's arms," said Lacombe-Charette. Their joy was impossible to miss when they called Loto-Québec. Mathieu Ouellet, group member and manager of the dealership where he and his colleagues work, said he was very proud that his whole team showed up on time in the circumstances!

"Bye-bye, boss"

Here are some of the winners' plans:

Dessureault decided to say "Bye-bye, boss" earlier than expected. The new retiree plans to make the most of it and set off on the open road in his RV.

Rochon wants to buy a house.

Déziel will get a new van. His is 30 years old, which makes it older than him!

Lacombe - Charette revealed that she was looking to buy a used fridge just before discovering she was a millionaire. But she decided on a large-scale project instead—purchasing a cottage in the region!

- revealed that she was looking to buy a used fridge just before discovering she was a millionaire. But she decided on a large-scale project instead—purchasing a cottage in the region! Several other winners will make investments and renovations, and are thinking about travelling.

About Loto-Québec

