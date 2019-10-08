Two in Five Workers in Canada Have Quit Due to a Bad Boss, Survey Reveals

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - New research from global staffing firm Robert Half suggests there's some truth to the saying, "people leave managers, not companies." About two in five professionals surveyed in Canada (39 per cent) have quit a job due to a bad boss.

"Managers set the tone for the office and have a considerable amount of influence over the daily experiences and satisfaction of their employees ― for better or worse," said David King, senior district director for Robert Half. "When supervisors show genuine enthusiasm for projects or new initiatives, and encourage open and frequent communication in the workplace, staff feel more engaged, and better supported in day-to-day challenges."

"Employee appreciation is also a powerful motivator. The more valued workers feel, the more likely they are to stick around," added King. "Even small gestures like providing regular feedback, and 'thanks' for a job well-done help staff recognize their impact on the business, while demonstrating an active interest in their professional growth and success."

Here are a few ways bad bosses can cause employees to leave; visit our blog for a full list:

A bad boss is generally tough to reach. Employees often need quick input and decisions from leaders to move forward with projects. Staff who can't count on a timely reply are likely to be continually frustrated and may eventually seek greener pastures.

A bad boss micromanages everyone. Bosses who require constant updates and give overly detailed directions on how work should be done can exasperate employees. It also shows workers that you don't believe they can make good decisions on their own. Managers who demonstrate trust in their employees and give them breathing room often have better staff retention.

A bad boss leaves the managing to others. Those managers on the other end of the scale — the ones who provide vague direction or leave tough decisions to other people all the time — are another reason why good employees leave. Workers want a leader who leads and offers insight they may not have, not someone who just occupies an office.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 400 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments across Canada.

