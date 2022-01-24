TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A total of 28kg of ketamine was seized in Thornhill, Ontario, and taken off the illicit market by RCMP Federal Policing working in partnership with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The CBSA in Montreal intercepted a number of shipments between August 19-27, 2021 which originated from France and were consigned to different addresses in the Greater Toronto Area. The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment was advised of the shipments by the CBSA and an investigation was initiated.

The investigation led to the arrest of a male, Pengfai LIANG and female, Ling YANG (originally from Toronto) in Thornhill Ontario, on August 25th, 2021.

Both were each charged with the following offences:

Importing a controlled substance into Canada included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; Possession of a controlled substance included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Conspiracy to import a controlled substance into Canada included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Section 465(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada ;

included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Section 465(1) of the Criminal Code of ; Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance included in Schedule I of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Section 465(1) of the Criminal Code.

"Those who traffic in illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities." stated RCMP Inspector Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment. "I want to thank CBSA for their diligent partnership. Together, we work to keep Canadians safe from the damaging effects of illicit drugs".

"CBSA officers work alongside the RCMP and our partners in public safety law to stem the flow of illegal commodities into our country. Our officers are committed to preserving the safety of Canadians and their communities," stated CBSA's Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, CBSA Quebec Region.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Federal Policing is among the core activities of the RCMP and is carried out in every Province and Territory in Canada. The RCMP's Federal Policing mandate is to investigate drugs and organized crime, economic crime, and terrorist criminal activity, enforce Federal statutes, secure Canada's border, conduct international capacity building, liaison and peacekeeping and ensure the safety of major events, state officials, dignitaries and foreign missions.

