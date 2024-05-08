TWO CALLS FOR RESEARCH FELLOWSHIP APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Rodger and Joann McLennan Canadian War Art Research Fellowship

Research Fellowship in Photography

Submit your application by June 9, 2024

OTTAWA, ON , May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Calls for applications for the National Gallery of Canada's (NGC) Rodger and Joann McLennan Canadian War Art Research Fellowship and for the Research Fellowship in Photography are now open. Applicants have until June 9, 2024, 11:59 PM EST, to send their submission. The names of the recipient fellows will be revealed this summer.

The NGC's Rodger and Joann McLennan Canadian War Art Research Fellowship supports advanced research in Canadian and Indigenous Canadian war and military art by scholars undertaking publishing, exhibition, and thesis and dissertation work or their equivalent. Amounting to $CAD 10,000—expenses and/or allowances included—it is valid for one year from September 1, 2024.

Research for the Rodger and Joann McLennan Canadian War Art Research Fellowship must relate to any aspect of Canadian war or military art, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, printmaking and other media, and emphasize the use and investigation of the collections of the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian War Museum, and Library and Archives Canada.

The Research Fellowship in Photography supports an interdisciplinary approach to photography and lens-based culture in general. It welcomes critical analysis of the diverse photograph collections housed at the NGC, especially with respect to the role of images in colonization, diaspora, nationalism and globalization. Amounting to $CAD 15,000—expenses and/or allowances included—it is valid for three months between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025.

Eligible applicants

Both fellowships are open to art or photography historians, curators, critics, conservators, graduate students and independent researchers, and other professionals working in the visual arts or in museology and related disciplines in the humanities and social sciences. International applicants are also encouraged to apply. The fellowships are tenable only at the NGC.

Qualified candidates, including Indigenous peoples, women, people of any sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, racialized people and people living with disabilities, are encouraged to apply. For more information, please visit gallery.ca.

About the National Gallery of Canada Ankosé: Everything is Connected / Tout est relié

The NGC is dedicated to amplifying voices through art and extending the reach and breadth of its collection, exhibitions program, and public activities to represent all Canadians, while centring Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Ankosé—an Anishinaabemowin word that means "everything is connected"—reflects the Gallery's mission to create dynamic experiences that open hearts and minds, and allow for new ways of seeing ourselves, one another, and our diverse histories, through the visual arts. The NGC is home to a rich contemporary Indigenous international art collection, as well as important collections of historical and contemporary Canadian and European art from the 14th to the 21st century. Founded in 1880, the NGC has played a key role in Canadian culture for more than 140 years. For more information, visit gallery.ca.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For further information: For media use only - for more information, please contact: Pénélope Carreau, Officer, Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Officer, Media and Public Relations, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]