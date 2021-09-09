Two Alberta firms join the Baker Tilly Canada network

Formerly Wade Noble & Partners LLP, Baker Tilly WCR has been serving clients in west-central Alberta for more than 50 years. Ranging in size from small, owner-managed enterprises to large corporations in both the private and not-for-profit sectors, the firm's clients rely on innovative solutions and service excellence, with a focus on agriculture, construction, oil and gas, professional services and retail.

"Our team has always gone beyond the basics, and our new affiliation with Baker Tilly Canada will allow us to go further than ever before," says partner Rob Noble. "Whether our clients are trying to expand or planning for retirement, we will continue to serve as an integral ally, helping them make the best strategic decisions by providing sound, relevant counsel."

BT Catalyst has more than 45 years of experience in accounting, tax and business advisory. In recent years, the firm broke new ground, using the latest cloud accounting tools to maximize the efficiency of client businesses. The firm's experts have worked hard to develop a wide range of professional services for a variety of sectors, including agriculture, not-for-profit, construction, professionals, entrepreneurs and owner-managed business.

"We are ecstatic to join Baker Tilly Canada, which we see as an important leap forward for our clients and our firm," explains managing partner Terri Holowath. "We have a longstanding commitment to the success of Alberta's business community, and this new alliance puts us in an excellent position to meet our growth goals and continue exceeding client expectations."

Baker Tilly Canada chair Grant Galbraith praises these firms for previous successes and recognizes the important role they are positioned to play in the years ahead. "These are two extremely valuable additions to our national network, as they significantly increase our presence in Alberta and, by extension, Canada as a whole," he explains. "More importantly, both firms have a reputation for exemplary service, which will undoubtedly benefit our firms and clients nationwide."

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

