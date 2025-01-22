Terri Holowath appointed as the chair of Baker Tilly in Canada

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly in Canada is pleased to announce Terri Holowath as the new chair of its Board of Directors, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to the position, gained from more than 30 years in the professional services industry.

Since 2010, as the managing partner of Baker Tilly in Calgary, Holowath has fostered a culture that supports leadership development and transition, breaking down traditional barriers and enabling capable leaders to thrive. She is excited to bring her visionary leadership to the Board of Directors, contributing to the growth and success of all firms within the Baker Tilly network nationwide.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the role of chair for Baker Tilly in Canada," Holowath says. "It is an extraordinary time for our profession and Baker Tilly. With a focus on technology and digital transformation, proactive client-centric services and innovative talent and culture strategies, we are driving initiatives that align with our growth objectives and shared ambitions."

Holowath is keen to acknowledge the importance of outgoing chair Scott Dupuis's recruitment of Baker Tilly in Canada's first CEO, Ben Lloyd, as a strategic milestone that provided the network with focused leadership and set the stage for sustainable growth.

In turn, Lloyd welcomes Holowath's appointment and is confident she will play a key role in the next stage of the network's evolution. "Terri's guidance will be instrumental as we roll out a comprehensive new strategy across the country, driving an exceptional experience for our clients and our people, while helping them navigate the complexities of an evolving world."

It's a challenge Holowath relishes. "With a strong, unified presence both nationally and globally, and exceptional talent spanning coast to coast, we are committed to shaping the future with ambition and vision. By continuing to build trust and deliver value, we remain a dedicated partner in driving our clients' long-term success."

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 658 offices, with more than 43,000 people in 141 territories.

