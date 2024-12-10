Baker Tilly celebrates successful 2024 CFE writers

Going all in

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly proudly recognizes the 62 exemplary professionals from across our Canadian network who have successfully completed the 2024 Common Final Examination (CFE). Additionally, Madeline Kiesekamp from Baker Tilly in Dartmouth was named National Gold Medalist (Atlantic Region).

The CFE is a rigorous evaluation in the accounting industry, requiring candidates to apply the skills and knowledge they have acquired through study and practice, as mandated by the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) Competency Map. In successfully completing the CFE, these individuals have reached a pivotal career milestone, bringing them closer to attaining their CPA designation.

"Each one of these emerging accounting professionals rose to the challenge and has proven themselves," says Ben Lloyd, CEO of Baker Tilly in Canada. "They have clearly demonstrated their technical proficiency and ability, but just as importantly, they have shown their dedication to our philosophy of going all in now, to get the best out of tomorrow."

As trusted advisors to businesses and organizations across the country and around the world, Baker Tilly is recognized for its collaborative approach and entrepreneurial spirit. Always evolving, our Canadian network is now further strengthened by the achievements of these individuals. We are committed to investing in them to unleash their full potential as they progress in their career journey.

Congratulations to:

Hannah Bezanson (Dartmouth)

Bailey Campbell (Owen Sound)

Eunice Chua (Vancouver)

Anthony Cimino (Sudbury)

Kyle Comrie (Vancouver)

Nicole Dann (Vancouver)

Amy De Simone (Sudbury)

Jasmine Dhaliwal (Vancouver)

Tammy Evans (Calgary)

Danielle Forbes (Dartmouth)

Nicola Fyfe (Niagara)

Jennifer Giles (Peterborough)

Kirsten Gillett (Canmore)

Lauren Grant (Chatham)

Sherry Guan (Vancouver)

Hunter Hicks (Canmore)

Victor Ho (Ottawa)

Tran Minh Thao (Alexis)

Hoang (Victoria)

Tran Phuong Thao Hoang (Victoria)

Nathan Jacobs (Windsor)

Pranay Jain (Vancouver)

Angela Jiang (Vancouver)

Eason Jin (Toronto)

Navneet Kaur (Victoria)

Madeline Kiesekamp (Dartmouth)*

Anushrin Kohli (Vancouver)

Cassandra Benoit Lamadeleine (Gatineau)

Emily Langlois (Ottawa)

Aidan Lastoria (Vancouver)

Lexie Lightbody (Windsor)

Nickolas Liosatos (Vancouver)

Cameron Luckasavitch (Ottawa)

Shelby MacKinnon (Sudbury)

Kirsten Marr (Vancouver)

Madeline Martin (Lindsay)

Vanessa Masson (Ottawa)

Melissa Meier (Vancouver)

Jade O'Brien (Peterborough)

Austin Paparola (Leamington)

Nicole Penteluke (Dartmouth)

Justin Ramos (Vancouver)

Sheri Ransom (Victoria – Westshore)

Trenten Raymont (Windsor)

Andrew Russell (Ottawa)

Caleb Ryan (Guelph)

Sean Scully (Gatineau)

Salina Secen (Windsor)

Silky Sharma (Elora)

Jessica Sheng (Toronto)

Kaitlyn Simard (Sudbury)

Jared Simicic (Saskatoon)

Nixon Sivarajah (Montréal)

Alison Smegal (Courtice)

Maxwell Sukumaran (Peterborough)

Vanessa Tays (Courtice)

Josh Touw (Courtice)

Jaspreet Ubhi (Vancouver)

Steph Vu (Vancouver)

Ki Ana Waco (Vancouver)

Dennis Wiatr (Bonnyville)

Kurtis Woodhouse (Canmore)

Yi Ming Yu (Montréal)

*National Gold Medalist (Atlantic Region)

About us

Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 703 offices, with more than 41,000 people in 145 territories.

