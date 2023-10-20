PRINCE RUPERT, BC , Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - First Nation families and couples from the Gitxaała Nation will soon have access to 20 new affordable rental homes, as construction starts on a townhouse complex near Prince Rupert. Today, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia announced combined funding of $16 million towards the project.

Government of British Columbia Logo (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Located on 1414 Kootenay Ave., the townhomes will be spread across four two-storey buildings and will be offered to low- and- moderate-income families. To meet the needs of different families, the development will have two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The homes are being built on the former Harbour View Gardens site.

The project will be managed by the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society (PRIHS), a non-profit housing organization representing the Gitxaała Nation. Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.8 million contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy

contribution of joint funding through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy $14.2 million from the Province of British Columbia , through BC Housing, including $5.6 million Investment in Housing grant, $8.4 million Cost Pressure grant, and $186,000 Deepening Affordability Grant

Quotes:

"Investing in affordable housing is not simply about putting money into concrete. It's about investing in the well-being of our communities. It's also about allowing more people, like off-reserve Indigenous peoples, to have adequate housing options. When we ensure that Indigenous communities have access to safe and stable housing, we are building a stronger, more inclusive Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." — The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Indigenous communities across British Columbia deserve access to safe and affordable housing. Through our partnerships with other orders of government and community organizations, we are investing in the future of residents in Prince Rupert. These new homes will improve the economic and social well-being of life for the people who will call them home. These kinds of investments transform our communities and give residents a true sense of belonging. Through our partnerships, we are working to deliver more housing for communities across British Columbia." — John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale—Langley City

"We are so grateful to our community partners, including the Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society, for working with us to provide the homes community members need. Delivering more affordable housing through partnerships with Indigenous communities and organizations is an important part of our housing plan. These 20 new homes will play a key role in helping Gitxaała Nation families and couples build good lives in and with their community." — Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing

"With these new homes, Gitxaała Nation families and couples will have the opportunity that everyone deserves – to stay in their community, close to their friends and family. We will continue to build on these measures and expand partnerships with Indigenous Peoples, leaders and organizations on housing initiatives and other supportive measures." — Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast

"We are pleased to be partnering with BC Housing to deliver 20 units of housing on the traditional and unceded territory of the Gitxaała Nation. The Gitxaała Nation is honoured to support these initiatives that will benefit our members who live away from home. PRIHS is setting the standard for how we can effectively work together for our nation members." — Brenna Innes, President, Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society and Councillor, Gitxaała Nation Elected Governing Council

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

For more information on Government of Canada housing initiatives: Housing Canada

housing initiatives: Housing This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including 291 homes in Prince Rupert .

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit: CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca .

. Learn about BC's new Homes for People action plan

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/ .

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing, Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing, Media Relations, [email protected]