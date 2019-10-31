TVA Group reports consolidated results for third quarter 2019
Oct 31, 2019, 17:06 ET
MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded operating revenues in the amount of $125.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a year-over-year decrease of $1.8 million. Net income attributable to shareholders was $13.4 million for earnings of $0.31 per share, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $14.1 million for earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter of 2018.
Third quarter operating highlights:
- Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 of $31,141,000, representing a $3,054,000 favourable variance from the same quarter of 2018.
- $21,458,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $4,534,000 favourable variance mainly attributable to the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels and a 25.0% increase in the adjusted EBITDA1 of the other specialty channels, including a 13.6% increase at "TVA Sports."
- $2,883,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Magazines segment, a $809,000 favourable variance due to savings generated by the continued implementation of staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters, partially offset by a decrease in operating revenues.
- $6,482,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a $2,607,000 unfavourable variance essentially due to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA1 from soundstage, mobile and equipment rentals, and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA1 from postproduction, partially offset by the improved profitability of visual effects, which registered increased volume.
- $318,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Corporation's new Production & Distribution segment, which since April l, 2019 has included the businesses acquired through the acquisition of the Incendo group companies.
"We are pleased with our results for the third quarter of our financial year. Despite the many challenges we face, TVA Group grew its adjusted EBITDA1 thanks to the various acquisitions made in recent months and the savings yielded by the budget cuts announced in the previous quarter.
"There was a significant increase in the Broadcasting segment's adjusted EBITDA1 due mainly to the specialty channels. The addition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels and the synergies captured as a result of the acquisition continued to make a positive contribution to our specialty channel business, in addition to expanding our content offerings. With operational integration now complete, we can realize the full potential of this transaction. "TVA Sports" continued to grow audience with a 0.4-point jump in market share during the quarter, clear evidence that viewers recognize the quality of its programming.
"TVA Group's overall television market share increased 0.2 points to 38.3%.2 The strong performance of our specialty channels, despite the fact that they have been short-changed for years on their fair market value, is worthy of note. The subscription fees for our channels ought to be fair and reflect their audience share per subscriber. Bell must acknowledge the issues facing our entire industry and recognize the fair value of our channels. We will continue making representations on this issue to regulatory and government authorities. We are pleased to report that we have renewed some distribution agreements with cable operators that recognize the fair market value of our channels," commented France Lauzière, President of TVA Group.
"Once again, the Magazines segment posted outstanding results given the downward revenue trend in the industry. Although this segment's operating revenues decreased by 20.5%, its profit margin rose from 11% to 20% between the third quarters of 2018 and 2019. The increase was the result of various cost reduction and operational efficiency initiatives, which protected the segment's profitability and refocused our efforts on our strong brands. The continuing appeal of those brands was confirmed by the latest Vividata survey, which showed that TVA Group has held its position as the top publisher of French-language magazines in Quebec," added the President of TVA Group.
"The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's quarterly numbers were down year-over-year due to cyclical demand for production services for blockbuster movies. At the same time, our other services, particularly visual effects, are increasingly known and recognized by local and international producers alike and are attracting growing business volume. MELS remains a growth driver not only for the Corporation but for Quebec's cultural industries and economy as a whole. As we have said on previous occasions, it is imperative that the provincial government commit to maintaining the existing tax incentives in order to attract international producers and enable all of us to reap the benefits generated by the film industry's global growth.
"Lastly, the new Production & Distribution segment, which includes the operations of the Incendo group companies, made a positive contribution to the Corporation's financial results for the second consecutive quarter. In addition to diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our international presence, this acquisition will enable us to capitalize on the current strong demand for the production of original content," concluded Ms. Lauzière.
|
______________________________
|
1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.
|
2 Numeris – Quebec Franco, July 1 to September 30, 2019, Mo-Su, 2a-2a, t2+
Definition
Adjusted EBITDA (previously adjusted operating income (loss))
In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income taxes and share of loss (income) of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Neither is it intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Earnings call
Forward-looking information disclaimer
The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, and labour relation risks.
Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Corporation's public filings, available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including in particular the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the "Risk Factors" section in the Corporation's 2018 annual information form.
The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of October 31, 2019, and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.
TVA Group
TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, production and international distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements, with notes, and the interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.
|
TVA GROUP INC.
|
(unaudited)
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Note
|
(restated,
note 2)
|
(restated,
note 2)
|
Revenues
|
3
|
$
|
125,618
|
$
|
127,418
|
$
|
405,714
|
$
|
401,444
|
Purchases of goods and services
|
4
|
61,348
|
65,850
|
260,224
|
264,485
|
Employee costs
|
33,129
|
33,481
|
106,618
|
108,343
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,155
|
9,417
|
29,942
|
28,028
|
Financial expenses
|
5
|
1,038
|
800
|
3,042
|
2,493
|
Operational restructuring costs and other
|
6
|
392
|
(803)
|
5,037
|
154
|
Income (loss) before tax expense (recovery) and share of loss (income) of associates
|
18,556
|
18,673
|
851
|
(2,059)
|
Tax expense (recovery)
|
5,133
|
4,571
|
496
|
(757)
|
Share of loss (income) of associates
|
55
|
42
|
(292)
|
(610)
|
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
13,368
|
$
|
14,060
|
$
|
647
|
$
|
(692)
|
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|
Shareholders
|
$
|
13,361
|
$
|
14,090
|
$
|
422
|
$
|
(468)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
7
|
(30)
|
225
|
(224)
|
Basic and diluted loss earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
|
8 (c)
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|
TVA GROUP INC.
|
(unaudited)
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
Equity
|
Total
|
Capital
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated
|
Balance as at December 31, 2017 as previously reported
|
$
|
207,280
|
$
|
581
|
$
|
51,563
|
$
|
2,975
|
$
|
1,130
|
$
|
263,529
|
Changes in accounting policies (note 2)
|
–
|
–
|
(1,214)
|
–
|
–
|
(1,214)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2017 as restated
|
207,280
|
581
|
50,349
|
2,975
|
1,130
|
262,315
|
Net loss
|
–
|
–
|
(468)
|
–
|
(224)
|
(692)
|
Balance as at September 30, 2018
|
207,280
|
581
|
49,881
|
2,975
|
906
|
261,623
|
Net income
|
–
|
–
|
9,525
|
–
|
60
|
9,585
|
Other comprehensive income
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
522
|
–
|
522
|
Balance as at December 31, 2018
|
207,280
|
581
|
59,406
|
3,497
|
966
|
271,730
|
Net income
|
–
|
–
|
422
|
–
|
225
|
647
|
Balance as at September 30, 2019
|
$
|
207,280
|
$
|
581
|
$
|
59,828
|
$
|
3,497
|
$
|
1,191
|
$
|
272,377
|
See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|
TVA GROUP INC.
|
(unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
Note
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
5,349
|
$
|
18,112
|
$
|
21,258
|
Accounts receivable
|
133,047
|
151,715
|
144,913
|
Income taxes
|
6,403
|
3,325
|
596
|
Programs, broadcast rights and inventories
|
78,424
|
78,483
|
79,437
|
Prepaid expenses
|
5,507
|
4,081
|
3,736
|
228,730
|
255,716
|
249,940
|
Non-current assets
|
Programs and broadcast rights
|
51,689
|
42,987
|
43,031
|
Investments
|
10,405
|
11,242
|
12,851
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
174,716
|
186,583
|
200,510
|
Right-of-use assets
|
9,072
|
9,694
|
10,922
|
Intangible assets
|
7
|
30,639
|
13,662
|
15,120
|
Goodwill
|
7
|
23,104
|
9,102
|
7,892
|
Defined benefit plan asset
|
–
|
–
|
2,873
|
Deferred income taxes
|
17,233
|
14,920
|
14,453
|
316,858
|
288,190
|
307,652
|
Total assets
|
$
|
545,588
|
$
|
543,906
|
$
|
557,592
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank overdraft
|
$
|
1,029
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
–
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
92,724
|
100,306
|
104,568
|
Income taxes
|
1,325
|
782
|
6,314
|
Broadcast rights payable
|
70,897
|
70,145
|
69,244
|
Provisions
|
4,293
|
6,356
|
7,784
|
Deferred revenues
|
16,701
|
16,803
|
18,728
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
3,335
|
3,480
|
4,298
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
44,775
|
52,849
|
9,844
|
235,079
|
250,721
|
220,780
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term debt
|
–
|
–
|
52,708
|
Lease liabilities
|
8,717
|
10,123
|
11,226
|
Other liabilities
|
7
|
23,257
|
10,885
|
9,772
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,158
|
447
|
791
|
38,132
|
21,455
|
74,497
|
Equity
|
Capital stock
|
8
|
207,280
|
207,280
|
207,280
|
Contributed surplus
|
581
|
581
|
581
|
Retained earnings
|
59,828
|
59,406
|
50,349
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
3,497
|
3,497
|
2,975
|
Equity attributable to shareholders
|
271,186
|
270,764
|
261,185
|
Non-controlling interest
|
1,191
|
966
|
1,130
|
272,377
|
271,730
|
262,315
|
Contingencies
|
11
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
545,588
|
$
|
543,906
|
$
|
557,592
|
See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
|
TVA GROUP INC.
|
(unaudited)
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Note
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Cash flows related to operating activities
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
13,368
|
$
|
14,060
|
$
|
647
|
$
|
(692)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,203
|
9,466
|
30,087
|
28,176
|
Share of loss (income) of associates
|
55
|
42
|
(292)
|
(610)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
429
|
(562)
|
(144)
|
(1,333)
|
Gain on disposal of assets
|
6
|
–
|
(2,936)
|
–
|
(3,936)
|
Impairment of assets
|
6
|
–
|
2,000
|
–
|
2,000
|
Other
|
11
|
(90)
|
(104)
|
(80)
|
25,066
|
21,980
|
30,194
|
23,525
|
Net change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
|
7,776
|
(746)
|
15,490
|
608
|
Cash flows provided by operating activities
|
32,842
|
21,234
|
45,684
|
24,133
|
Cash flows related to investing activities
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment
|
(2,399)
|
(4,207)
|
(9,350)
|
(10,384)
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
(1,486)
|
(798)
|
(3,642)
|
(2,910)
|
Business acquisitions
|
7
|
(972)
|
(2,026)
|
(35,477)
|
(4,731)
|
Disposal of property, plan and equipment
|
6
|
–
|
3,723
|
–
|
3,723
|
Other
|
293
|
293
|
293
|
(405)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(4,564)
|
(3,015)
|
(48,176)
|
(14,707)
|
Cash flows related to financing activities
|
Net change in bank overdraft
|
(3,627)
|
–
|
1,029
|
–
|
Repayment of term loan
|
(2,582)
|
(2,352)
|
(8,114)
|
(7,078)
|
Net change in revolving credit facility
|
(19,721)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Repayment of lease liabilities
|
(849)
|
(1,201)
|
(3,081)
|
(3,569)
|
Other
|
–
|
–
|
(105)
|
–
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
(26,779)
|
(3,553)
|
(10,271)
|
(10,647)
|
Net change in cash
|
1,499
|
14,666
|
(12,763)
|
(1,221)
|
Cash at beginning of period
|
3,850
|
5,371
|
18,112
|
21,258
|
Cash at end of period
|
$
|
5,349
|
$
|
20,037
|
$
|
5,349
|
$
|
20,037
|
Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities
|
Net interest paid
|
$
|
619
|
$
|
737
|
$
|
2,398
|
$
|
2,226
|
Net income taxes paid
|
873
|
2,731
|
3,646
|
11,469
|
See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
TVA GROUP INC.
Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)
(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)
TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, production & international distribution of television content, and magazines businesses (note 10). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising expenditures. Accordingly, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.
1. Basis of presentation
These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and are therefore condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2018 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements.
These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on October 31, 2019.
Certain comparative figures for prior periods have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.
2. Changes in accounting policies
(i) IFRS 16 – Leases
On January 1, 2019, the Corporation adopted on a fully retrospective basis the new rules under IFRS 16, which set out new principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both parties to a contract. The standard provides lessees with a single accounting model for all leases, with certain exemptions. In particular, lessees are required to report most leases on their balance sheets by recognizing right-of-use assets and related financial liabilities. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis.
The adoption of IFRS 16 had significant impacts on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements since all segments of the Corporation are engaged in various long-term leases relating to premises and equipment.
Under IFRS 16, most lease charges are now expensed as a depreciation of the right-of-use asset, along with an interest on the related lease liability. Since operating lease charges were recognized as operating expenses as they were incurred under previous standard, the adoption of IFRS 16 has changed the timing of the recognition of these lease charges over the term of each lease. It also has affected the classification of expenses in the consolidated statements of income (loss).
Principal payments of the lease liability are now presented as financing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows, whereas under the previous standard these payments were presented as operating activities.
The retrospective adoption of IFRS 16 had the following impacts on the comparative consolidated financial figures:
|
Interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
|
Increase (decrease)
|
Three-months ended
|
Nine-months ended
|
Purchases of goods and services
|
$
|
(1,119)
|
$
|
(3,257)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
815
|
2,319
|
Financial expenses
|
202
|
626
|
Operational restructuring costs and other
|
(24)
|
(3)
|
Tax recovery
|
(33)
|
(83)
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(93)
|
$
|
(232)
|
Consolidated balance sheets
|
Increase (decrease)
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
Right‑of‑use assets
|
$
|
9,161
|
$
|
10,922
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
170
|
438
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
57
|
63
|
Provisions
|
(1,166)
|
(1,153)
|
Lease liabilities(1)
|
13,092
|
15,524
|
Other liabilities
|
(2,183)
|
(1,860)
|
Retained earnings
|
$
|
(469)
|
$
|
(1,214)
|
(i)
|
The current portion of lease liabilities stood at $3,480,000 as at December 31, 2018 and $4,298,000 as at December 31, 2017
A $533,000 finance lease that was presented under property plant and equipment as at December 31, 2018 has been reclassified as a right-of-use asset, in accordance with the presentation adopted with the adoption of IFRS 16. The $511,000 liability related to this lease, which was presented under other liabilities, has been reclassified as lease liabilities.
(ii) IFRIC 23 – Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments
IFRIC 23 provides guidance on how to value uncertain income tax positions based on the probability of whether or not the relevant tax authorities will accept the Corporation's tax treatments.
The adoption of IFRS 23 had no impact on the consolidated financial statements.
3. Revenues
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Advertising services
|
$
|
49,360
|
$
|
50,173
|
$
|
187,501
|
$
|
189,239
|
Royalties
|
34,048
|
31,438
|
102,481
|
94,403
|
Rental and postproduction services and other services rendered(1)
|
24,873
|
26,847
|
61,555
|
60,027
|
Product sales(2)
|
17,337
|
18,960
|
54,177
|
57,775
|
$
|
125,618
|
$
|
127,418
|
$
|
405,714
|
$
|
401,444
|
(1)
|
Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobile units, equipment and rental space amounted to $11,652,000 and $23,888,000 during the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 respectively ($16,664,000 and $30,478,000 respectively during the same periods of 2018).
|
(2)
|
Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.
4. Purchases of goods and services
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Rights and production costs
|
$
|
35,416
|
$
|
37,534
|
$
|
175,269
|
$
|
177,287
|
Printing and distribution
|
4,629
|
5,667
|
15,592
|
17,545
|
Services rendered by the parent corporation:
|
- Commissions on advertising sales
|
5,214
|
5,262
|
19,856
|
19,740
|
- Other
|
2,243
|
2,303
|
6,703
|
6,898
|
Building costs
|
4,294
|
4,338
|
13,111
|
12,578
|
Marketing, advertising and promotion
|
3,673
|
4,242
|
12,437
|
12,362
|
Other
|
5,879
|
6,504
|
17,256
|
18,075
|
$
|
61,348
|
$
|
65,850
|
$
|
260,224
|
$
|
264,485
5. Financial expenses
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Interest on long-term debt
|
$
|
551
|
$
|
591
|
$
|
2,052
|
$
|
1,780
|
Amortization of financing costs
|
48
|
49
|
145
|
148
|
Interest on lease liabilities
|
160
|
208
|
504
|
642
|
Interest expense on net defined benefit liability
|
97
|
35
|
306
|
120
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
22
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
(16)
|
Other
|
160
|
(66)
|
52
|
(181)
|
$
|
1,038
|
$
|
800
|
$
|
3,042
|
$
|
2,493
6. Operational restructuring costs and other
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Operational restructuring costs
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
3,082
|
$
|
1,898
|
Other
|
206
|
(1,029)
|
1,955
|
(1,744)
|
$
|
392
|
$
|
(803)
|
$
|
5,037
|
$
|
154
Operational restructuring costs
The segment breakdown of the Corporation's operational restructuring costs in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of rationalization plans for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:
|
Three-month periods
|
Nine-month periods
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(restated,
|
(restated,
|
Broadcasting
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
213
|
$
|
1,181
|
$
|
612
|
Magazines
|
150
|
(218)
|
1,788
|
871
|
Film Production & Audiovisual Services
|
2
|
231
|
113
|
415
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
226
|
$
|
3,082
|
$
|
1,898
Other
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation recorded a $2,061,000 charge in respect of business acquisitions, including a $1,794,000 obligation to invest in the broadcasting system, in connection with the acquisition of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups (note 7).
During the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, the Corporation closed the sale of a building in Quebec City for net proceeds on disposal of $3,528,000. The transaction gave rise to the recognition of a $2,936,000 gain on disposal.
In the same period, the Corporation recorded a $2,000,000 charge for impairment of its investment in an associate in the Magazines segment following revised guidance from that corporation's management and the continuing downward trend in operating revenues in the industry.
In the first nine months of 2018, the Corporation recorded a $1,000,000 gain on disposal of assets in connection with the sale of The Hockey News magazine.
7. Business acquisitions
2019 acquisitions
(a) Serdy
On February 13, 2019, the Corporation acquired the shares of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups, including the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, for a total purchase price of $25,604,000, including a $1,604,000 adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, less $519,000 in acquired cash.
The acquisition is consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of enhancing its array of television content for its viewers and advertisers. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from the quality of the content and the expected synergies.
As a condition of approval of the transaction, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission required the Corporation to make investments with tangible benefits in the order of $1,794,000, specifically investments in the Canadian broadcasting system to support French-language productions. This obligation was recognized in operational restructuring costs and other as an acquisition cost.
The purchase price allocation was recorded on a preliminary basis and will be finalized by the end of the financial year, once measurement of the deferred taxes arising from the transaction has been completed.
(b) Incendo
On April 1, 2019, the Corporation closed an agreement reached on February 22, 2019 to acquire the shares of the companies in the Incendo Media Inc. group for a cash consideration of $10,392,000 (net of $859,000 in acquired cash and a $644,000 reimbursement due to an adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties) and a balance payable at fair value of $6,818,000 as of the acquisition date. The purchase price is also subject to adjustments related to the achievement of financial conditions in the next three years. The fair value of the conditional consideration was estimated at $1,739,000 at the same date, according to the net present value method, which uses significant inputs not based on observable market data, the range of probabilities for the achievement of financial conditions, and other assumptions.
This acquisition is in keeping with the Corporation's strategy of diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its international footprint, especially in English-language markets. The goodwill associated with this acquisition arises primarily from the organization's expertise and expected future growth.
The purchase price allocation was recorded on a preliminary basis and will be finalized by the end of the financial year, once measurement of the deferred taxes arising from the transaction has been completed.
The Corporation's consolidated pro forma revenues and consolidated pro forma net income for the first nine‑months of 2019 would have been $411,923,000 and $468,000 respectively had the acquisitions of the Serdy Média inc., Serdy Vidéo inc. and Incendo Media Inc. groups occurred at the beginning of the financial year.
The preliminary breakdown of the fair value of assets and liabilities related to these acquisitions is as follows:
|
Serdy
|
Incendo
|
Total
|
Non-cash assets acquired
|
Current assets
|
$
|
11,997
|
$
|
14,004
|
$
|
26,001
|
Programs and broadcast rights
|
3,893
|
4,191
|
8,084
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,720
|
156
|
1,876
|
Intangible assets
|
8,661
|
12,575
|
21,236
|
Right-of-use assets
|
1,469
|
249
|
1,718
|
Deferred income taxes
|
515
|
–
|
515
|
Goodwill(1)
|
4,539
|
9,463
|
14,002
|
32,794
|
40,638
|
73,432
|
Liabilities assumed
|
Current liabilities
|
5,404
|
17,390
|
22,794
|
Lease liabilities
|
1,469
|
249
|
1,718
|
Deferred income taxes
|
–
|
4,050
|
4,050
|
6,873
|
21,689
|
28,562
|
Net assets acquired at fair value
|
$
|
25,921
|
$
|
18,949
|
$
|
44,870
|
Consideration
|
Cash
|
$
|
25,085
|
$
|
10,392
|
$
|
35,477
|
Amounts payable and contingent consideration(2)
|
–
|
8,557
|
8,557
|
Investment in Canal Évasion inc., 8.3% owned by the Corporation
|
$
|
836
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
836
|
(1)
|
Goodwill is not tax deductible.
|
(2)
|
The amounts payable and the contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Incendo group are presented under "Other liabilities" on the interim consolidated balance sheet.
2018 acquisitions
(c) Mobilimage inc.
On January 22, 2018, the Corporation acquired the assets of Mobilimage inc., consisting essentially of mobile units and equipment, for a cash purchase price of $2,705,000, consisting of the agreed price of $2,750,000 less a $45,000 adjustment related to a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties. The acquired company's mobile unit and equipment rental activities were incorporated into the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's operations.
The acquisition was consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of offering an array of production equipment and services in order to meet producers' needs and reduce the use of outsourced services for its own production needs. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from expected synergies.
(d) Audio Zone Inc.
On August 27, 2018, the Corporation acquired all shares of Audio Zone Inc. for a total cash purchase price of $2,050,000 consisting of the agreed price of $2,024,000 and assumption of a $26,000 bank overdraft. This purchase price includes a $24,000 adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, which was paid in the fourth quarter of 2018. The acquired sound postproduction activities have been incorporated into the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's operations.
The acquisition was consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of offering an array of production services that meet the needs of producers and customers. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from expected synergies.
The final allocation of the purchase prices of the businesses acquired in 2018 is as follows:
|
Mobilimage
|
Audio Zone
|
Total
|
Non-cash assets acquired
|
Current assets
|
$
|
141
|
$
|
336
|
$
|
477
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,980
|
450
|
2,430
|
Intangible assets
|
–
|
1,256
|
1,256
|
Goodwill(1)
|
642
|
568
|
1,210
|
2,763
|
2,610
|
5,373
|
Liabilities assumed
|
Current liabilities
|
58
|
212
|
270
|
Deferred income taxes
|
–
|
348
|
348
|
58
|
560
|
618
|
Net assets acquired at fair value
|
$
|
2,705
|
$
|
2,050
|
$
|
4,755
|
Consideration
|
Cash
|
$
|
2,705
|
$
|
2,024
|
$
|
4,729
|
Assumed bank overdraft
|
$
|
–
|
$
|
26
|
$
|
26
|
(1)
|
Goodwill in the amount of $642,000 is deductible for tax purposes for the acquisitions made in 2018.
8. Capital stock
(a) Authorized capital stock
An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.
An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.
An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.
(b) Issued and outstanding capital stock
|
September 30,
2019
|
December 31,
2018
|
4,320,000 Class A common shares
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
72
|
38,885,535 Class B shares
|
207,208