TVA Group reports consolidated results for third quarter 2019

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded operating revenues in the amount of $125.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, a year-over-year decrease of $1.8 million. Net income attributable to shareholders was $13.4 million for earnings of $0.31 per share, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $14.1 million for earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter of 2018.

Third quarter operating highlights:

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 1 of $31,141,000 , representing a $3,054,000 favourable variance from the same quarter of 2018.

of , representing a favourable variance from the same quarter of 2018. $21,458,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $4,534,000 favourable variance mainly attributable to the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels and a 25.0% increase in the adjusted EBITDA 1 of the other specialty channels, including a 13.6% increase at "TVA Sports."

in adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, a favourable variance mainly attributable to the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels and a 25.0% increase in the adjusted EBITDA of the other specialty channels, including a 13.6% increase at "TVA Sports." $2,883,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $809,000 favourable variance due to savings generated by the continued implementation of staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters, partially offset by a decrease in operating revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a favourable variance due to savings generated by the continued implementation of staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters, partially offset by a decrease in operating revenues. $6,482,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a $2,607,000 unfavourable variance essentially due to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA 1 from soundstage, mobile and equipment rentals, and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA 1 from postproduction, partially offset by the improved profitability of visual effects, which registered increased volume.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a unfavourable variance essentially due to a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from soundstage, mobile and equipment rentals, and a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from postproduction, partially offset by the improved profitability of visual effects, which registered increased volume. $318,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Corporation's new Production & Distribution segment, which since April l, 2019 has included the businesses acquired through the acquisition of the Incendo group companies.

"We are pleased with our results for the third quarter of our financial year. Despite the many challenges we face, TVA Group grew its adjusted EBITDA1 thanks to the various acquisitions made in recent months and the savings yielded by the budget cuts announced in the previous quarter.

"There was a significant increase in the Broadcasting segment's adjusted EBITDA1 due mainly to the specialty channels. The addition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels and the synergies captured as a result of the acquisition continued to make a positive contribution to our specialty channel business, in addition to expanding our content offerings. With operational integration now complete, we can realize the full potential of this transaction. "TVA Sports" continued to grow audience with a 0.4-point jump in market share during the quarter, clear evidence that viewers recognize the quality of its programming.

"TVA Group's overall television market share increased 0.2 points to 38.3%.2 The strong performance of our specialty channels, despite the fact that they have been short-changed for years on their fair market value, is worthy of note. The subscription fees for our channels ought to be fair and reflect their audience share per subscriber. Bell must acknowledge the issues facing our entire industry and recognize the fair value of our channels. We will continue making representations on this issue to regulatory and government authorities. We are pleased to report that we have renewed some distribution agreements with cable operators that recognize the fair market value of our channels," commented France Lauzière, President of TVA Group.

"Once again, the Magazines segment posted outstanding results given the downward revenue trend in the industry. Although this segment's operating revenues decreased by 20.5%, its profit margin rose from 11% to 20% between the third quarters of 2018 and 2019. The increase was the result of various cost reduction and operational efficiency initiatives, which protected the segment's profitability and refocused our efforts on our strong brands. The continuing appeal of those brands was confirmed by the latest Vividata survey, which showed that TVA Group has held its position as the top publisher of French-language magazines in Quebec," added the President of TVA Group.

"The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's quarterly numbers were down year-over-year due to cyclical demand for production services for blockbuster movies. At the same time, our other services, particularly visual effects, are increasingly known and recognized by local and international producers alike and are attracting growing business volume. MELS remains a growth driver not only for the Corporation but for Quebec's cultural industries and economy as a whole. As we have said on previous occasions, it is imperative that the provincial government commit to maintaining the existing tax incentives in order to attract international producers and enable all of us to reap the benefits generated by the film industry's global growth.

"Lastly, the new Production & Distribution segment, which includes the operations of the Incendo group companies, made a positive contribution to the Corporation's financial results for the second consecutive quarter. In addition to diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our international presence, this acquisition will enable us to capitalize on the current strong demand for the production of original content," concluded Ms. Lauzière.

______________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below. 2 Numeris – Quebec Franco, July 1 to September 30, 2019, Mo-Su, 2a-2a, t2+

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA (previously adjusted operating income (loss))

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income taxes and share of loss (income) of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Neither is it intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Earnings call

TVA Group will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on November 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. There will be a question period reserved for financial analysts. To access the call, please dial 1-877-293-8052, access code for participants 66581#. A tape recording of the call will be available from November 1 to December 1, 2019 by dialling 1-877-293-8133 followed by conference code 66581# and access code for participants 66581#.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, and labour relation risks.

Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Corporation's public filings, available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including in particular the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the "Risk Factors" section in the Corporation's 2018 annual information form.

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of October 31, 2019, and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, production and international distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

TVA GROUP INC.

Interim consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)





Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018

Note





(restated, note 2)





(restated, note 2)



















Revenues 3 $ 125,618 $ 127,418 $ 405,714 $ 401,444



















Purchases of goods and services 4

61,348

65,850

260,224

264,485 Employee costs



33,129

33,481

106,618

108,343 Depreciation and amortization



11,155

9,417

29,942

28,028 Financial expenses 5

1,038

800

3,042

2,493 Operational restructuring costs and other 6

392

(803)

5,037

154 Income (loss) before tax expense (recovery) and share of loss (income) of associates



18,556

18,673

851

(2,059)



















Tax expense (recovery)



5,133

4,571

496

(757)



















Share of loss (income) of associates



55

42

(292)

(610) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

$ 13,368 $ 14,060 $ 647 $ (692)



















Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

















Shareholders

$ 13,361 $ 14,090 $ 422 $ (468) Non-controlling interest



7

(30)

225

(224)







































Basic and diluted loss earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders 8 (c) $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 $ (0.01)



















See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Interim consolidated statements of changes in equity

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable to

non-controlling

interest Total

equity

Capital

stock

(note 8) Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated

other

comprehen-

sive income

– Defined

benefit

plans

























Balance as at December 31, 2017 as previously reported $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 51,563 $ 2,975 $ 1,130 $ 263,529 Changes in accounting policies (note 2)

–

–

(1,214)

–

–

(1,214) Balance as at December 31, 2017 as restated

207,280

581

50,349

2,975

1,130

262,315 Net loss

–

–

(468)

–

(224)

(692) Balance as at September 30, 2018

207,280

581

49,881

2,975

906

261,623 Net income

–

–

9,525

–

60

9,585 Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

522

–

522 Balance as at December 31, 2018

207,280

581

59,406

3,497

966

271,730 Net income

–

–

422

–

225

647 Balance as at September 30, 2019 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 59,828 $ 3,497 $ 1,191 $ 272,377

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Interim consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017

Note

(restated,

note 2) (restated,

note 2)















Assets





























Current assets













Cash

$ 5,349 $ 18,112 $ 21,258 Accounts receivable



133,047

151,715

144,913 Income taxes



6,403

3,325

596 Programs, broadcast rights and inventories



78,424

78,483

79,437 Prepaid expenses



5,507

4,081

3,736





228,730

255,716

249,940 Non-current assets













Programs and broadcast rights



51,689

42,987

43,031 Investments



10,405

11,242

12,851 Property, plant and equipment



174,716

186,583

200,510 Right-of-use assets



9,072

9,694

10,922 Intangible assets 7

30,639

13,662

15,120 Goodwill 7

23,104

9,102

7,892 Defined benefit plan asset



–

–

2,873 Deferred income taxes



17,233

14,920

14,453





316,858

288,190

307,652 Total assets

$ 545,588 $ 543,906 $ 557,592















Liabilities and equity





























Current liabilities













Bank overdraft

$ 1,029 $ – $ – Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



92,724

100,306

104,568 Income taxes



1,325

782

6,314 Broadcast rights payable



70,897

70,145

69,244 Provisions



4,293

6,356

7,784 Deferred revenues



16,701

16,803

18,728 Current portion of lease liabilities



3,335

3,480

4,298 Current portion of long-term debt



44,775

52,849

9,844





235,079

250,721

220,780 Non-current liabilities













Long-term debt



–

–

52,708 Lease liabilities



8,717

10,123

11,226 Other liabilities 7

23,257

10,885

9,772 Deferred income taxes



6,158

447

791





38,132

21,455

74,497 Equity













Capital stock 8

207,280

207,280

207,280 Contributed surplus



581

581

581 Retained earnings



59,828

59,406

50,349 Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,497

3,497

2,975 Equity attributable to shareholders



271,186

270,764

261,185 Non-controlling interest



1,191

966

1,130





272,377

271,730

262,315 Contingencies 11











Total liabilities and equity

$ 545,588 $ 543,906 $ 557,592

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Interim consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30





2019

2018

2019

2018

Note





(restated,

note 2)





(restated,

note 2) Cash flows related to operating activities

















Net income (loss)

$ 13,368 $ 14,060 $ 647 $ (692) Adjustments for:

















Depreciation and amortization



11,203

9,466

30,087

28,176 Share of loss (income) of associates



55

42

(292)

(610) Deferred income taxes



429

(562)

(144)

(1,333) Gain on disposal of assets 6

–

(2,936)

–

(3,936) Impairment of assets 6

–

2,000

–

2,000 Other



11

(90)

(104)

(80)





25,066

21,980

30,194

23,525 Net change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities



7,776

(746)

15,490

608 Cash flows provided by operating activities



32,842

21,234

45,684

24,133 Cash flows related to investing activities

















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(2,399)

(4,207)

(9,350)

(10,384) Additions to intangible assets



(1,486)

(798)

(3,642)

(2,910) Business acquisitions 7

(972)

(2,026)

(35,477)

(4,731) Disposal of property, plan and equipment 6

–

3,723

–

3,723 Other



293

293

293

(405) Cash flows used in investing activities



(4,564)

(3,015)

(48,176)

(14,707) Cash flows related to financing activities

















Net change in bank overdraft



(3,627)

–

1,029

– Repayment of term loan



(2,582)

(2,352)

(8,114)

(7,078) Net change in revolving credit facility



(19,721)

–

–

– Repayment of lease liabilities



(849)

(1,201)

(3,081)

(3,569) Other



–

–

(105)

– Cash flows used in financing activities



(26,779)

(3,553)

(10,271)

(10,647) Net change in cash



1,499

14,666

(12,763)

(1,221) Cash at beginning of period



3,850

5,371

18,112

21,258 Cash at end of period

$ 5,349 $ 20,037 $ 5,349 $ 20,037 Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities

















Net interest paid

$ 619 $ 737 $ 2,398 $ 2,226 Net income taxes paid



873

2,731

3,646

11,469

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, production & international distribution of television content, and magazines businesses (note 10). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising expenditures. Accordingly, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.

1. Basis of presentation

These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and are therefore condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2018 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on October 31, 2019.

Certain comparative figures for prior periods have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

2. Changes in accounting policies

(i) IFRS 16 – Leases

On January 1, 2019, the Corporation adopted on a fully retrospective basis the new rules under IFRS 16, which set out new principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both parties to a contract. The standard provides lessees with a single accounting model for all leases, with certain exemptions. In particular, lessees are required to report most leases on their balance sheets by recognizing right-of-use assets and related financial liabilities. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis.

The adoption of IFRS 16 had significant impacts on the Corporation's consolidated financial statements since all segments of the Corporation are engaged in various long-term leases relating to premises and equipment.

Under IFRS 16, most lease charges are now expensed as a depreciation of the right-of-use asset, along with an interest on the related lease liability. Since operating lease charges were recognized as operating expenses as they were incurred under previous standard, the adoption of IFRS 16 has changed the timing of the recognition of these lease charges over the term of each lease. It also has affected the classification of expenses in the consolidated statements of income (loss).

Principal payments of the lease liability are now presented as financing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows, whereas under the previous standard these payments were presented as operating activities.

The retrospective adoption of IFRS 16 had the following impacts on the comparative consolidated financial figures:

Interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss Increase (decrease) Three-months ended

September 30, 2018 Nine-months ended

September 30, 2018









Purchases of goods and services $ (1,119) $ (3,257) Depreciation and amortization

815

2,319 Financial expenses

202

626 Operational restructuring costs and other

(24)

(3) Tax recovery

(33)

(83) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (93) $ (232)

Consolidated balance sheets Increase (decrease) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017









Right‑of‑use assets $ 9,161 $ 10,922 Deferred income tax assets

170

438 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

57

63 Provisions

(1,166)

(1,153) Lease liabilities(1)

13,092

15,524 Other liabilities

(2,183)

(1,860) Retained earnings $ (469) $ (1,214)





(i) The current portion of lease liabilities stood at $3,480,000 as at December 31, 2018 and $4,298,000 as at December 31, 2017

A $533,000 finance lease that was presented under property plant and equipment as at December 31, 2018 has been reclassified as a right-of-use asset, in accordance with the presentation adopted with the adoption of IFRS 16. The $511,000 liability related to this lease, which was presented under other liabilities, has been reclassified as lease liabilities.

(ii) IFRIC 23 – Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

IFRIC 23 provides guidance on how to value uncertain income tax positions based on the probability of whether or not the relevant tax authorities will accept the Corporation's tax treatments.

The adoption of IFRS 23 had no impact on the consolidated financial statements.

3. Revenues









Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Advertising services $ 49,360 $ 50,173 $ 187,501 $ 189,239 Royalties

34,048

31,438

102,481

94,403 Rental and postproduction services and other services rendered(1)

24,873

26,847

61,555

60,027 Product sales(2)

17,337

18,960

54,177

57,775

$ 125,618 $ 127,418 $ 405,714 $ 401,444





(1)

Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobile units, equipment and rental space amounted to $11,652,000 and $23,888,000 during the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 respectively ($16,664,000 and $30,478,000 respectively during the same periods of 2018).





(2)

Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.

4. Purchases of goods and services









Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated,

note 2)





(restated,

note 2)

















Rights and production costs $ 35,416 $ 37,534 $ 175,269 $ 177,287 Printing and distribution

4,629

5,667

15,592

17,545 Services rendered by the parent corporation:















- Commissions on advertising sales

5,214

5,262

19,856

19,740 - Other

2,243

2,303

6,703

6,898 Building costs

4,294

4,338

13,111

12,578 Marketing, advertising and promotion

3,673

4,242

12,437

12,362 Other

5,879

6,504

17,256

18,075

$ 61,348 $ 65,850 $ 260,224 $ 264,485

5. Financial expenses









Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated,

note 2)





(restated,

note 2)

















Interest on long-term debt $ 551 $ 591 $ 2,052 $ 1,780 Amortization of financing costs

48

49

145

148 Interest on lease liabilities

160

208

504

642 Interest expense on net defined benefit liability

97

35

306

120 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

22

(17)

(17)

(16) Other

160

(66)

52

(181)

$ 1,038 $ 800 $ 3,042 $ 2,493

6. Operational restructuring costs and other









Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018







(restated,

note 2)





(restated,

note 2)

















Operational restructuring costs $ 186 $ 226 $ 3,082 $ 1,898 Other

206

(1,029)

1,955

(1,744)

$ 392 $ (803) $ 5,037 $ 154

Operational restructuring costs

The segment breakdown of the Corporation's operational restructuring costs in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of rationalization plans for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 is as follows:









Three-month periods

ended September 30 Nine-month periods

ended September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018







(restated,

note 2)





(restated,

note 2)

















Broadcasting $ 34 $ 213 $ 1,181 $ 612 Magazines

150

(218)

1,788

871 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

2

231

113

415

$ 186 $ 226 $ 3,082 $ 1,898

Other

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Corporation recorded a $2,061,000 charge in respect of business acquisitions, including a $1,794,000 obligation to invest in the broadcasting system, in connection with the acquisition of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups (note 7).

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2018, the Corporation closed the sale of a building in Quebec City for net proceeds on disposal of $3,528,000. The transaction gave rise to the recognition of a $2,936,000 gain on disposal.

In the same period, the Corporation recorded a $2,000,000 charge for impairment of its investment in an associate in the Magazines segment following revised guidance from that corporation's management and the continuing downward trend in operating revenues in the industry.

In the first nine months of 2018, the Corporation recorded a $1,000,000 gain on disposal of assets in connection with the sale of The Hockey News magazine.

7. Business acquisitions

2019 acquisitions

(a) Serdy

On February 13, 2019, the Corporation acquired the shares of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups, including the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, for a total purchase price of $25,604,000, including a $1,604,000 adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, less $519,000 in acquired cash.

The acquisition is consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of enhancing its array of television content for its viewers and advertisers. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from the quality of the content and the expected synergies.

As a condition of approval of the transaction, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission required the Corporation to make investments with tangible benefits in the order of $1,794,000, specifically investments in the Canadian broadcasting system to support French-language productions. This obligation was recognized in operational restructuring costs and other as an acquisition cost.

The purchase price allocation was recorded on a preliminary basis and will be finalized by the end of the financial year, once measurement of the deferred taxes arising from the transaction has been completed.

(b) Incendo

On April 1, 2019, the Corporation closed an agreement reached on February 22, 2019 to acquire the shares of the companies in the Incendo Media Inc. group for a cash consideration of $10,392,000 (net of $859,000 in acquired cash and a $644,000 reimbursement due to an adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties) and a balance payable at fair value of $6,818,000 as of the acquisition date. The purchase price is also subject to adjustments related to the achievement of financial conditions in the next three years. The fair value of the conditional consideration was estimated at $1,739,000 at the same date, according to the net present value method, which uses significant inputs not based on observable market data, the range of probabilities for the achievement of financial conditions, and other assumptions.

This acquisition is in keeping with the Corporation's strategy of diversifying its revenue streams and expanding its international footprint, especially in English-language markets. The goodwill associated with this acquisition arises primarily from the organization's expertise and expected future growth.

The purchase price allocation was recorded on a preliminary basis and will be finalized by the end of the financial year, once measurement of the deferred taxes arising from the transaction has been completed.

The Corporation's consolidated pro forma revenues and consolidated pro forma net income for the first nine‑months of 2019 would have been $411,923,000 and $468,000 respectively had the acquisitions of the Serdy Média inc., Serdy Vidéo inc. and Incendo Media Inc. groups occurred at the beginning of the financial year.

The preliminary breakdown of the fair value of assets and liabilities related to these acquisitions is as follows:











Serdy Incendo Total













Non-cash assets acquired











Current assets $ 11,997 $ 14,004 $ 26,001 Programs and broadcast rights

3,893

4,191

8,084 Property, plant and equipment

1,720

156

1,876 Intangible assets

8,661

12,575

21,236 Right-of-use assets

1,469

249

1,718 Deferred income taxes

515

–

515 Goodwill(1)

4,539

9,463

14,002



32,794

40,638

73,432 Liabilities assumed











Current liabilities

5,404

17,390

22,794 Lease liabilities

1,469

249

1,718 Deferred income taxes

–

4,050

4,050



6,873

21,689

28,562 Net assets acquired at fair value $ 25,921 $ 18,949 $ 44,870













Consideration











Cash $ 25,085 $ 10,392 $ 35,477 Amounts payable and contingent consideration(2)

–

8,557

8,557 Investment in Canal Évasion inc., 8.3% owned by the Corporation $ 836 $ – $ 836





(1) Goodwill is not tax deductible.



(2) The amounts payable and the contingent consideration in connection with the acquisition of the Incendo group are presented under "Other liabilities" on the interim consolidated balance sheet.

2018 acquisitions

(c) Mobilimage inc.

On January 22, 2018, the Corporation acquired the assets of Mobilimage inc., consisting essentially of mobile units and equipment, for a cash purchase price of $2,705,000, consisting of the agreed price of $2,750,000 less a $45,000 adjustment related to a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties. The acquired company's mobile unit and equipment rental activities were incorporated into the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's operations.

The acquisition was consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of offering an array of production equipment and services in order to meet producers' needs and reduce the use of outsourced services for its own production needs. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from expected synergies.

(d) Audio Zone Inc.

On August 27, 2018, the Corporation acquired all shares of Audio Zone Inc. for a total cash purchase price of $2,050,000 consisting of the agreed price of $2,024,000 and assumption of a $26,000 bank overdraft. This purchase price includes a $24,000 adjustment based on a predetermined working capital target agreed to by the parties, which was paid in the fourth quarter of 2018. The acquired sound postproduction activities have been incorporated into the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's operations.

The acquisition was consistent with the Corporation's strategic objective of offering an array of production services that meet the needs of producers and customers. The goodwill related to the acquisition arises mainly from expected synergies.

The final allocation of the purchase prices of the businesses acquired in 2018 is as follows:











Mobilimage Audio Zone Total













Non-cash assets acquired











Current assets $ 141 $ 336 $ 477 Property, plant and equipment

1,980

450

2,430 Intangible assets

–

1,256

1,256 Goodwill(1)

642

568

1,210



2,763

2,610

5,373 Liabilities assumed











Current liabilities

58

212

270 Deferred income taxes

–

348

348



58

560

618 Net assets acquired at fair value $ 2,705 $ 2,050 $ 4,755













Consideration











Cash $ 2,705 $ 2,024 $ 4,729 Assumed bank overdraft $ – $ 26 $ 26





(1) Goodwill in the amount of $642,000 is deductible for tax purposes for the acquisitions made in 2018.

8. Capital stock

(a) Authorized capital stock

An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.

(b) Issued and outstanding capital stock