MONTREAL, Aug.1st, 2024 /CNW/ - TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") today reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Highlights

Second quarter 2024

$143,951,000 in revenues, a $5,191,000 (3.7%) increase compared with the second quarter of 2023.

in revenues, a (3.7%) increase compared with the second quarter of 2023. $2,905,000 (- $0.07 per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a $4,942,000 ( $0.11 per basic share) favourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2023.

(- per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a ( per basic share) favourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2023. $13,170,000 in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, 1 a $17,013,000 favourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2023.

in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a favourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2023. $7,624,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $12,163,000 favourable variance mainly due to a favourable retroactive adjustment of royalty rates of the "LCN" channel, as well as some cost savings that more than offset the decrease in advertising revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, a favourable variance mainly due to a favourable retroactive adjustment of royalty rates of the "LCN" channel, as well as some cost savings that more than offset the decrease in advertising revenues. $5,425,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 for the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a $5,838,000 favourable variance primarily due to higher volume of soundstage and equipment rental activities, with major productions filming at our studios.

in adjusted EBITDA for the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a favourable variance primarily due to higher volume of soundstage and equipment rental activities, with major productions filming at our studios. $272,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $37,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower revenues, partially offset by cost savings.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower revenues, partially offset by cost savings. $260,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 for the Production & Distribution segment, an $842,000 unfavourable variance mainly due to a decrease in gross margin for Incendo, partially offset by savings in administrative expenses.

in negative adjusted EBITDA for the Production & Distribution segment, an unfavourable variance mainly due to a decrease in gross margin for Incendo, partially offset by savings in administrative expenses. During the second quarter of 2024, the Corporation performed an impairment test on the Production & Distribution cash-generating unit due to the competitive industry environment and the slowdown in its volume of activities. The Corporation concluded that the recoverable amount of the unit was less than its carrying amount and a goodwill impairment charge of $7,781,000 was recorded.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and CEO of TVA Group, commented:

"While we are beginning to realize the savings associated with the reorganization initiatives we announced last year, it is important to note that our improved performance is largely due to the retroactive adjustment of royalty rates for the "LCN" channel, as well as the return of foreign producers to MELS.

"Results in the Broadcasting segment continue to be adversely affected by the decline in our advertising revenues and the many challenges facing the industry. Excluding the "LCN" royalty adjustment, adjusted EBITDA1 for the Broadcasting segment would still have been negative. That's why we're continuing our efforts to obtain fair market value for all our specialty channels, and we're counting on the CRTC's upcoming arbitration decision on royalties for "TVA Sports" to ensure that we receive the fair value from Bell TV that we've demanded for years.

"We continue to press government authorities for regulatory relief, the application of which continues to be delayed. This flexibility is all the more necessary to support Canadian broadcasters, especially since the contributions from foreign online companies, required by the CRTC as part of the implementation of the new Broadcasting Act, will not inject any real new money into our system.

"Despite the difficult environment, TVA Group continues to hold the highest market share in Quebec at 42.5% for the second quarter. The "TVA Sports" channel enjoyed exceptional growth of 1.0% for the period, due in part to the presentation of the National Hockey League playoffs and Euro 2024, the final of which was also broadcast on TVA Network and reached as many as 600,000 viewers. The "Témoin" channel, which launched its programming in April 2024, saw significant growth of 0.4 points, while the "LCN" news and public affairs channel grew by 0.1 points, remaining Quebec's most-watched specialty channel. TVA Network concluded its winter programming schedule with 3 of the top 5 shows in Quebec, including the reality TV show Sortez-moi d'ici!, with an average audience of over 1.5 million viewers, La Voix and the daily series Indéfendable. TVA Group was also chosen to broadcast Céline Dion's first French-language interview, which drew almost 1.4 million viewers, as part of the international launch of the I Am: Céline Dion documentary.

"In the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, our services continued to be in high demand in the second quarter, particularly our soundstage and equipment rental activities. The Skydance production was completed during the quarter, and MELS is well positioned to attract even more productions with the increase in the film production services tax credit from 20% to 25%.

"The Magazines segment reported a decrease in profitability due to the difficult situation in an industry that has been in decline for a number of years, exacerbated by the reduced government support. Grants from the Canada Periodical Fund's regular program have decreased considerably due to program modifications. We will of course continue our efforts to convince Canadian Heritage to take action in this precarious situation.

"The Production & Distribution segment had a more difficult second quarter than last year and continues to be affected by a slowdown in orders in the U.S. market. The English-language market was particularly hard hit by the pandemic, the labour disputes in the U.S. industry and the financial difficulties of over-the-air channels and some platforms, resulting in a significant decline in the number of film and series projects launched.

"In closing, in this year of transition, as we continue to implement our major reorganization plan, TVA Group is staying the course with its responsible management and is focusing all its efforts on maintaining the sustainability of its business."

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA, as reconciled to net income (loss) under IFRS, as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses (income), restructuring costs and other, income tax expense (recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS. It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, including any asset impairment charges, as well as the cost associated with one-time restructuring measures, and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

TVA GROUP INC.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS









































(unaudited)

Three-month periods

Six-month periods (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)

ended June 30

ended June 30

Note

2024

2023



2024

2023





































































Revenues 2 $ 143,951 $ 138,760

$ 273,112 $ 274,863





















Purchases of goods and services 3

103,405

108,544



221,961

232,286 Employee costs



27,376

34,059



57,282

70,397 Depreciation and amortization



5,592

6,973



11,802

14,155 Financial expenses (income) 4

1,513

(43)



2,751

(161) Restructuring costs and other 5

7,850

120



5,958

1,022





















Loss before income taxes (income tax recovery) and share of



















income of associates



(1,785)

(10,893)



(26,642)

(42,836)





















Income taxes (income tax recovery)



1,461

(3,006)



(5,215)

(11,325)





















Share of income of associates



(341)

(40)



(619)

(131)





















Net loss attributable to shareholders

$ (2,905) $ (7,847)

$ (20,808) $ (31,380)





















Basic and diluted loss per share attributable



















to shareholders

$ (0.07) $ (0.18)

$ (0.48) $ (0.73) Weighted average number of outstanding and diluted shares



43,205,535

43,205,535



43,205,535

43,205,535





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.



















TVA GROUP INC.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





































(unaudited)

Three-month periods

Six-month periods (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

ended June 30

ended June 30

Note

2024

2023



2024

2023



























































































Net loss attributable to shareholders

$ (2,905) $ (7,847)

$ (20,808) $ (31,380)





















Other comprehensive items that will not be reclassified to loss:









































Defined benefit plans:



















Remeasurement gain 9

2,600

-



16,600

- Deferred income taxes



(700)

-



(4,400)

-





1,900

-



12,200

-





















Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders

$ (1,005) $ (7,847)

$ (8,608) $ (31,380)





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.



















TVA GROUP INC.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY





















(unaudited)



















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





























Equity attributable to shareholders

















Accumulated



















other com-



















prehensive

















income -







Capital

Contributed

Retained

Defined

Total



stock surplus

earnings

benefit plans

equity



(note 7)





































Balance as of December 31, 2022 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 129,810 $ 55,705 $ 393,376 Net loss

-

-

(31,380)

-

(31,380) Balance as of June 30, 2023

207,280

581

98,430

55,705

361,996 Net loss

-

-

(16,511)

-

(16,511) Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,863

1,863 Balance as of December 31, 2023

207,280

581

81,919

57,568

347,348 Net loss

-

-

(20,808)

-

(20,808) Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

12,200

12,200 Balance as of June 30, 2024 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 61,111 $ 69,768 $ 338,740





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.













TVA GROUP INC.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







































(unaudited)

Three-month periods

Six-month periods (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

ended June 30

ended June 30

Note

2024

2023



2024

2023















































Cash flows related to operating activities



















Net loss

$ (2,905) $ (7,847)

$ (20,808) $ (31,380) Adjustments for:



















Depreciation and amortization



5,592

6,973



11,802

14,155 Impairment of assets 5

7,781

-



7,781

- Loss (gain) on disposal and write-off of assets 5

70

-



(2,239)

- Share of income of associates



(341)

(40)



(619)

(131) Deferred income taxes



4,412

(3,204)



(2,033)

(2,150) Other



33

43



52

56





14,642

(4,075)



(6,064)

(19,450) Net change in non-cash balances related to operating items



(572)

(93,040)



20,951

(68,103) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities



14,070

(97,115)



14,887

(87,553) Cash flows related to investing activities



















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(5,844)

(210)



(8,136)

(1,877) Additions to intangible assets



(2,108)

(54)



(3,126)

(179) Disposal of property, plant and equipment 5

163

-



2,763

- Cash flows used in investing activities



(7,789)

(264)



(8,499)

(2,056) Cash flows related to financing activities



















Net change in bank indebtedness



(2,622)

6,918



776

9,024 Net change in syndicated renewable credit facility 6

-

-



-

(8,970) Net change of debt due to the parent corporation 6

(3,000)

91,000



(6,000)

91,000 Repayment of lease liabilities



(509)

(525)



(1,014)

(1,378) Other



(150)

(14)



(150)

(67) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities



(6,281)

97,379



(6,388)

89,609





















Net change in cash



-

-



-

- Cash at beginning of period



-

-



-

- Cash at end of period

$ - $ -

$ - $ -





















Interest and income taxes reflected as operating activities



















Net interest paid

$ 2,085 $ 258

$ 3,868 $ 556 Income taxes paid



78

1,338



443

2,547





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.



















TVA GROUP INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)













(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





June 30



December 31



Note

2024



2023









Assets





























Current assets













Accounts receivable



$ 139,478

$ 154,065 Income taxes





15,317



12,738 Audiovisual content





117,800



140,696 Prepaid expenses





5,607



3,408







278,202



310,907















Non-current assets













Audiovisual content





84,751



80,373 Investments





12,861



12,242 Property, plant and equipment





147,118



141,899 Intangible assets





8,229



9,060 Right-of-use assets





6,161



6,784 Goodwill

5

9,102



16,883 Defined benefit plan asset

9

54,804



39,867 Deferred income taxes





6,156



8,495







329,182



315,603 Total assets



$ 607,384

$ 626,510















Liabilities and equity





























Current liabilities













Bank indebtedness



$ 952

$ 176 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions





127,302



130,054 Content rights payable





42,733



42,417 Deferred revenues





5,757



8,444 Income taxes





573



1,619 Current portion of lease liabilities





1,981



1,876 Current portion of debt due to the parent corporation

6

77,940



-







257,238



184,586















Non-current liabilities













Debt due to the parent corporation

6

-



83,883 Lease liabilities





5,025



5,777 Other liabilities





6,337



4,900 Deferred income taxes





44



16







11,406



94,576 Equity













Capital stock

7

207,280



207,280 Contributed surplus





581



581 Retained earnings





61,111



81,919 Accumulated other comprehensive income





69,768



57,568 Equity





338,740



347,348















Total liabilities and equity



$ 607,384

$ 626,510















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.











TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, international production & distribution of television content, and magazine publishing (note 10). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 612 Saint-Jacques St., Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, particularly as they may affect corporate advertising spending. In view of the seasonal nature of some of the Corporation's activities, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.

1. Basis of presentation

These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accordingly are condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2023 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the significant accounting policies used to prepare these financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors on August 1, 2024.

Certain comparative figures for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

2. Revenues



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Advertising services $ 60,806 $ 67,013 $ 123,821 $ 135,793 Royalties (1)

43,928

33,305

76,097

66,614 Rental, postproduction and distribution services and other services rendered (2)

26,246

22,503

48,054

43,212 Product sales (3)

12,971

15,939

25,140

29,244

$ 143,951 $ 138,760 $ 273,112 $ 274,863

(1) During the second quarter of 2024, a favourable retroactive adjustment of $10,184,000 was recorded for the period from September 1, 2017 to December 31, 2023 in connection with the royalty rates of the "LCN" channel. (2) Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobiles, equipment and rental space amounted to $13,967,000 and $22,769,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 respectively ($5,427,000 and $9,653,000 for the same periods of 2023). Service revenues also include the activities of the Production & Distribution segment. (3) Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.

3. Purchases of goods and services



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Rights, audiovisual content costs and costs of services rendered $ 76,248 $ 82,052 $ 165,667 $ 178,303 Printing and distribution

3,063

3,663

6,147

6,966 Services rendered by the parent corporation:















Commissions on advertising sales

5,045

5,976

10,316

12,105 Other

3,218

2,269

6,653

4,726 Building costs

3,940

4,240

8,582

8,630 Marketing

4,257

3,719

8,652

8,028 Other

7,634

6,625

15,944

13,528

$ 103,405 $ 108,544 $ 221,961 $ 232,286

4. Financial expenses (income)



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Interest on debt (1) $ 1,679 $ 260 $ 3,445 $ 509 Amortization of financing costs

33

49

52

62 Interest on lease liabilities

95

97

193

199 Interest income related to defined benefit plans

(374)

(515)

(791)

(1,019) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

52

182

(56)

274 Other

28

(116)

(92)

(186)

$ 1,513 $ (43) $ 2,751 $ (161)

([1]) For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, interest totalling $1,540,000 and $3,256,000, respectively, were recorded on the renewable credit facility with Quebecor Media ($60,000 for the same periods of 2023).

5. Restructuring costs and other



Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30

2024 2023 2024 2023

















Restructuring costs $ 232 $ 163 $ 649 $ 1,065 Impairment of assets

7,781

–

7,781

– Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(163)

–

(2,472)

– Other

–

(43)

–

(43)

$ 7,850 $ 120 $ 5,958 $ 1,022

Restructuring costs

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Corporation recorded an operational restructuring charge in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of rationalization plans, mainly in the Broadcasting segment.

Impairment of assets

During the second quarter of 2024, the Corporation performed an impairment test on the Production and Distribution cash-generating unit ("CGU") due to the competitive industry environment and the slowdown in its volume of activities. The Corporation concluded that this CGU's recoverable amount was less than its carrying amount and a goodwill impairment charge of $7,781,000, without any tax consequences, was recorded.

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

During the first quarter of 2024, the Corporation closed the sale of a building in Saguenay to the parent corporation for proceeds on disposal of $2,600,000. The transaction gave rise to the recognition of a $2,309,000 gain on disposal.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Corporation also recognized a gain on disposal of assets of $163,000.

6. Long-term debt

The components of long-term debt are as follows:



June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023













Renewable credit facility – Quebecor Media $ 78,000



$ 84,000 Financing costs, net of accumulated amortization

(60)





(117)



77,940





83,883 Less the current portion

(77,940)





–

$ –



$ 83,883

On June 28, 2023, the Corporation entered into a new $120,000,000 secured renewable credit facility maturing on June 15, 2025, with Quebecor Media as lender. This renewable credit facility bears interest at the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA") or the Canadian prime rate, plus a premium based on the Corporation's debt ratio.

Also on June 28, 2023, the Corporation entered into a new $20,000,000 secured renewable credit facility, repayable on demand. This demand credit facility bears interest at the Canadian or U.S. prime rate, plus a premium based on the Corporation's debt ratio.

Concurrently, on June 28, 2023, the Corporation terminated its $75,000,000 syndicated renewable credit facility.

7. Capital stock

a) Authorized capital stock

An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.

b) Issued and outstanding capital stock



June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023









4,320,000 Class A common shares $ 72 $ 72 38,885,535 Class B shares

207,208

207,208

$ 207,280 $ 207,280













8. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments

a) Stock option plans

Outstanding options

Number Weighted average exercise price







TVA Group





Balance as at December 31, 2023 393,774 $ 2.42 Granted 312,000

1.35 Balance as at June 30, 2024 705,774 $ 1.95 Vested options as at June 30, 2024 151,695 $ 2.78







Quebecor





Balance as at December 31, 2023 85,656 $ 31.96 Granted 182,000

29.82 Balance as at June 30, 2024 267,656 $ 30.50 Vested options as at June 30, 2024 23,711 $ 31.99











b) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for directors



Outstanding units



Corporation stock units









Balance as at December 31, 2023





533,955 Granted





43,600 Redeemed





(78,241) Balance as at June 30, 2024





499,314

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, the Corporation redeemed DSUs in the total amount of $107,000.

c) Stock-based compensation expense

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, compensation expense reversals in the amounts of $135,000 and $49,000, respectively, were recorded in respect of all stock-based compensation plans (compensation expense reversal of $372,000 and compensation expense of $194,000, respectively, for the same periods of 2023).

9. Pension plans and postretirement benefits

The gain on remeasurement of defined benefit plans recognized on the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 mainly reflects the increase in the discount rate.

10. Segmented information

The Corporation's operations consist of the following segments:

The Broadcasting segment , which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services;

, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services; The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment , which provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production services;

, which provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production services; The Magazines segment , which publishes magazines and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;

, which publishes magazines and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; The Production & Distribution segment, which produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Revenues















Broadcasting $ 117,905 $ 115,840 $ 225,568 $ 231,850 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

20,023

12,239

36,273

26,511 Magazines

8,415

9,362

16,034

18,009 Production & Distribution

1,455

5,882

3,331

8,223 Intersegment items

(3,847)

(4,563)

(8,094)

(9,730)



(143,951)

138,760

273,112

274,863 Adjusted EBITDA (negative adjusted EBITDA) (1)















Broadcasting

7,624

(4,539)

(13,635)

(27,345) Film Production & Audiovisual Services

5,425

(413)

8,030

(968) Magazines

272

309

47

(58) Production & Distribution

(260)

582

(630)

227 Intersegment items

109

218

151

324



13,170

(3,843)

(6,131)

(27,820) Depreciation and amortization

5,592

6,973

11,802

14,155 Financial expenses (income)

1,513

(43)

2,751

(161) Restructuring costs and other

7,850

120

5,958

1,022 Loss before income taxes (income tax recovery) and share of income of associates $ (1,785) $ (10,893) $ (26,642) $ (42,836)

The above-noted intersegment items represent the elimination of normal course business transactions between the Corporation's business segments.

(1) The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses (income), restructuring costs and other, income taxes (income tax recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS.

