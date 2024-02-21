MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - TVA Group Inc. (TSX: TVA.B) ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") today reported its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

Highlights

Fiscal 2023

$545,197,000 in revenues, a $49,212,000 (-8.3%) decrease compared with 2022.

in revenues, a (-8.3%) decrease compared with 2022. $47,891,000 (- $1.11 per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a $39,022,000 (- $0.90 per basic share) unfavourable variance from 2022.

(- per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a (- per basic share) unfavourable variance from 2022. $5,431,000 in consolidated negative adjusted EBITDA, 1 a $24,816,000 unfavourable variance compared with fiscal 2022.

in consolidated negative adjusted EBITDA, a unfavourable variance compared with fiscal 2022. $9,312,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, an $8,727,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to a significant decrease in revenues, combined with higher content costs, partially offset by certain operating cost reduction measures.

in negative adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, an unfavourable variance due mainly to a significant decrease in revenues, combined with higher content costs, partially offset by certain operating cost reduction measures. $686,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a $12,198,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower volume of activities in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility services, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities on March 31, 2023 .

in adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower volume of activities in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility services, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities on . $2,008,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, $1,795,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to a decrease in revenues, particularly reduced government assistance, as well as lower newsstand and subscription revenues, partly offset by certain savings, notably in employee costs, printing costs, subscription and newsstand selling expenses.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, unfavourable variance due mainly to a decrease in revenues, particularly reduced government assistance, as well as lower newsstand and subscription revenues, partly offset by certain savings, notably in employee costs, printing costs, subscription and newsstand selling expenses. $553,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Production & Distribution segment, a $2,312,000 unfavourable variance due to lower margins on international and Canadian distribution than last year.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Production & Distribution segment, a unfavourable variance due to lower margins on international and Canadian distribution than last year. In the third quarter of 2023, unfavourable market conditions and the changing ecosystem in the television industry led the Corporation to record a $4,813,000 goodwill impairment charge, as well as a $2,850,000 charge for impairment of intangible assets in the Broadcasting segment.

Fourth quarter 2023

$151,714,000 in revenues, a $20,210,000 (-11.8%) decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

in revenues, a (-11.8%) decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. $15,872,000 (- $0.37 per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a $15,608,000 (- $0.36 per basic share) unfavourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2022.

(- per basic share) net loss attributable to shareholders, a (- per basic share) unfavourable variance compared with the same quarter of 2022. $5,904,000 in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, 1 a $1,772,000 unfavourable variance from the same quarter of 2022.

in consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a unfavourable variance from the same quarter of 2022. $3,577,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $2,612,000 favourable variance mainly due to a retroactive adjustment related to CRTC Part II licence fees and other cost savings that offset the decrease in revenues, particularly advertising revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, a favourable variance mainly due to a retroactive adjustment related to CRTC Part II licence fees and other cost savings that offset the decrease in revenues, particularly advertising revenues. $985,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, a $3,298,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower volume of activities in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility services, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower volume of activities in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility services, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities. $778,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $283,000 favourable variance, mainly because cost savings were slightly higher than the decrease in revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a favourable variance, mainly because cost savings were slightly higher than the decrease in revenues. $472,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment, a $1,280,000 unfavourable variance due to lower margins on international and Canadian distribution compared with the same period of 2022.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and CEO of TVA Group, had this to say:

"For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, all business segments recorded a significant decrease in revenues and adjusted EBITDA.1

"The Broadcasting segment's results continue to be greatly affected by the crisis in the media industry, as evidenced by its $9,312,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA1 for 2023, an unfavourable variance of $8,727,000 compared with 2022, and over $54 million compared with 2021. With the responsibility to take action to remedy this unsustainable deficit situation, TVA Group implemented two major restructuring plans during the year to reduce its operating costs. The deployment over the coming months of the measures announced on November 2, 2023, which include refocusing TVA Group's mission exclusively on broadcasting, reorganizing its news division and optimizing its real estate assets, all of which will result in the elimination of 547 positions, is essential for the Corporation to return to a better financial position and ensure its survival. Implementation of this plan will enable TVA Group to pursue its mission, offering its viewers and advertisers the best original content produced in Quebec, providing reliable, high-quality news coverage throughout Quebec and presenting major sporting events live.

"To protect its market share, both for TVA Network and for its specialty services, TVA Group also continued to invest in content. The family show Chanteurs masqués, the Quebec version of The Masked Singer, which drew an average audience of over 1.8 million viewers, as well as programs such as La Voix, Sortez-moi d'ici! and the daily program Indéfendable, with more than 1.5 million viewers each, played a major role in TVA Network's high ratings. TVA Nouvelles also remains Quebecers' number one news source in each of its time slots (noon, 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.). Most viewers tune in at 6 p.m., where TVA dominates the field, with an average audience of 787,500 last fall, beating the competition by 41.2% across Quebec and also leading the pack in the Montreal area. On a weekly basis, these flagship news programs reached an impressive 4.3 million viewers.

"TVA Group's market share was 41.0%, up 0.2 points compared with 2022. These figures are a testament to TVA Group's popularity, at twice the market share of its rivals.

"Nevertheless, the Broadcasting segment is obviously not immune to the difficult market trend, and again recorded a loss of advertising revenues in 2023, due in particular to the proliferation of on-demand digital broadcasting platforms, competition from the Web giants and unfair competition from Radio-Canada.

"In the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, the Corporation was particularly affected by a decrease in soundstage and equipment rental services due to the shutdown of foreign productions as a result of the writers' and actors' strikes in the U.S. during the year. However, MELS' virtual stage services have seen attractive growth this year, drawing the attention of increasing numbers of producers to the technology. MELS is also proud to welcome two major U.S. productions to its studios, with shooting set to begin shortly.

"In the Magazines segment, results for all titles were affected by a decline in revenues, offset by cost savings. The significant reduction in government assistance from the Canada Periodical Fund remains a cause for concern for this segment, which has been operating in a declining market for several years.

"Adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment decreased, primarily due to the negative impact of the strikes in the U.S. on the order books. In December 2023, Incendo delivered its original production Guess Who to the U.S. platform Tubi, owned by FOX. Shot entirely in the Montreal area, the horror film is attracting interest from international buyers.

"The year 2023 is indicative of a media industry undergoing profound transformation and the resulting suite of restructuring initiatives once again demonstrates the urgent need for action to support local businesses. Government bodies and regulators need to take concrete action now to provide relief, flexibility and tax credits that are better suited to the realities of film and television production.

"TVA Group will continue to focus all its efforts and make the necessary decisions to regain a solid foundation on which to maintain its leadership in this new media reality."

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA, as reconciled to net income (loss) under IFRS, as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income tax expense (recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS. It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, including any asset impairment charges, as well as the cost associated with one-time restructuring measures, and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

The statements in this Management's Discussion and Analysis that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include the possibility that the reorganization plan will not be carried out on schedule or at all, the possibility that the Corporation will be unable to realize the anticipated benefits of the reorganization plan in a timely manner or at all, the possibility of unknown potential liabilities or costs related to the reorganization plan, the possibility that the Corporation will be unable to successfully implement its business strategies, seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, labour relation risks, and the risks related to public health emergencies, as well as any emergency measures implemented by government.

The forward-looking statements in this document are made to give investors and the public a better understanding of the Corporation's circumstances and are based on assumptions it believes to be reasonable as of the day on which they were made. Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements.

For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation annual Management's Discussion and Analysis and other public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.groupetva.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of February 21, 2024, and are subject to change after that date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

The audited consolidated financial statements, with notes, and the annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.

___________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)



Three-month periods ended December 31 Years ended December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues $ 151,714 $ 171,924 $ 545,197 $ 594,409

















Purchases of goods and services

113,498

126,455

418,742

427,274 Employee costs

32,312

37,793

131,886

147,750 Depreciation and amortization

6,735

7,419

27,695

29,947 Financial expenses

1,365

647

2,151

1,305 Operational restructuring costs and other

20,119

748

28,825

930 Loss before income tax recovery and share of income of associates

(22,315)

(1,138)

(64,102)

(12,797) Income tax recovery

(6,081)

(296)

(15,715)

(3,113) Share of income of associates

(362)

(578)

(496)

(795) Net loss $ (15,872) $ (264) $ (47,891) $ (8,889)

















Net loss attributable to:















Shareholders $ (15,872) $ (264) $ (47,891) $ (8,869) Non-controlling interest

–

–

–

(20)



































Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to shareholders $ (0.37) $ (0.01) $ (1.11) $ (0.21) Weighted average number of outstanding and diluted shares

43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods ended December 31 Years ended December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Net loss $ (15,872) $ (264) $ (47,891) $ (8,889)

















Other comprehensive income items that will not be reclassified to loss:















Defined benefit plans:















Re-measurement gain

2,535

1,281

2,535

31,281 Deferred income taxes

(672)

(290)

(672)

(8,290)





















1,863

991

1,863

22,991

















Comprehensive (loss) income $ (14,009) $ 727 $ (46,028) $ 14,102

















Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:















Shareholders $ (14,009) $ 727 $ (46,028) $ 14,122 Non-controlling interest

–

–

–

(20)









































TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of equity

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable

to non-

controlling

interest Total

equity

Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumula-

ted other

comprehen-

sive income—

Defined

benefit

plans

























Balance as at December 31, 2021 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 138,679 $ 32,714 $ 1,210 $ 380,464 Net loss

–

–

(8,869)

–

(20)

(8,889) Dividends

–

–

–

–

(1,190)

(1,190) Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

22,991

–

22,991 Balance as at December 31, 2022

207,280

581

129,810

55,705

–

393,376 Net loss

–

–

(47,891)

–

–

(47,891) Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

1,863

–

1,863 Balance as at December 31, 2023 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 81,919 $ 57,568 $ – $ 347,348

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022









Assets

















Current assets







Accounts receivable $ 154,065 $ 175,174 Income taxes

12,738

8,522 Audiovisual content

140,696

135,038 Prepaid expenses

3,408

4,400



310,907

323,134 Non-current assets







Audiovisual content

80,373

88,225 Investments

12,242

12,017 Property, plant and equipment

141,899

157,784 Intangible assets

9,060

14,671 Right-of-use assets

6,784

7,599 Goodwill

16,883

21,696 Defined benefit plan asset

39,867

45,111 Deferred income taxes

8,495

5,833



315,603

352,936 Total assets $ 626,510 $ 676,070

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022









Liabilities and equity

















Current liabilities







Bank indebtedness $ 176 $ 1,107 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions

130,054

114,174 Content rights payable

42,417

124,394 Deferred revenues

8,444

11,031 Income taxes

1,619

562 Current portion of lease liabilities

1,876

2,318 Short-term debt

–

8,961



184,586

262,547 Non-current liabilities







Long-term debt with the parent corporation

83,883

– Lease liabilities

5,777

6,453 Other liabilities

4,900

5,395 Deferred income taxes

16

8,299



94,576

20,147 Equity







Capital stock

207,280

207,280 Contributed surplus

581

581 Retained earnings

81,919

129,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income

57,568

55,705 Equity

347,348

393,376 Total liabilities and equity $ 626,510 $ 676,070















TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods ended December 31 Years ended December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Cash flows related to operating activities















Net loss $ (15,872) $ (264) $ (47,891) $ (8,889) Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization

6,735

7,419

27,695

29,947 Share of income of associates

(362)

(578)

(496)

(795) Deferred income taxes

(8,648)

698

(11,617)

(2,845) Impairment of assets

433

777

8,096

1,399 Other

16

14

105

53



(17,698)

8,066

(24,108)

18,870 Net change in non-cash balances related to operating items

17,055

29,091

(44,676)

9,184 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

(643)

37,157

(68,784)

28,054

















Cash flows related to investing activities















Additions to property, plant and equipment

715

(3,989)

(2,158)

(20,236) Additions to intangible assets

(731)

(299)

(956)

(1,114) Business acquisitions

−

−

−

(6,323) Dividends to non-controlling shareholders

−

−

−

(1,150) Other

−

−

271

271 Cash flows used in investing activities

(16)

(4,288)

(2,843)

(28,552)

















Cash flows related to financing activities















Net change in bank indebtedness

(13,828)

(7,513)

(931)

1,107 Net change in syndicated renewable credit facility

−

(24,729)

(8,970)

(3,019) Net change in long-term debt with the parent corporation

15,000

−

84,000

− Repayment of lease liabilities

(513)

(627)

(2,405)

(2,718) Other

−

−

(67)

(53) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

659

(32,869)

71,627

(4,683)

















Net change in cash

−

−

−

(5,181) Cash at beginning of period

−

−

−

5,181 Cash at end of period $ − $ − $ − $ −

















Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities















Interest paid $ 1,646 $ 728 $ 3,644 $ 1,766 Income taxes (refunded) paid (net of payments or refunds)

(4,071)

(189)

(939)

3,559

TVA GROUP INC.

Segmented information

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

The Corporation's operations consist of the following segments:

The Broadcasting segment , which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary;

, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary; The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment , which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production;

, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production; The Magazines segment , which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;

, which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group and the TVA Films division produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.

TVA GROUP INC.

Segmented information (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month periods ended December 31 Years ended December 31



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Broadcasting $ 129,071 $ 138,550 $ 459,238 $ 479,458 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

12,863

19,925

51,893

74,914 Magazines

9,813

10,567

37,164

40,547 Production & Distribution

4,218

8,276

14,991

19,991 Intersegment items

(4,251)

(5,394)

(18,089)

(20,501)



151,714

171,924

545,197

594,409 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (negative adjusted EBITDA)















Broadcasting

3,577

965

(9,312)

(585) Film Production & Audiovisual Services

985

4,283

686

12,884 Magazines

778

495

2,008

3,803 Production & Distribution

472

1,752

553

2,865 Intersegment items

92

181

634

418



5,904

7,676

(5,431)

19,385 Depreciation and amortization

6,735

7,419

27,695

29,947 Financial expenses

1,365

647

2,151

1,305 Operational restructuring costs and other

20,119

748

28,825

930 Loss before income tax recovery and share of income of associates $ (22,315) $ (1,138) $ (64,102) $ (12,797)

