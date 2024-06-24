Canadians turn to road trips for greater control over the itinerary and the ability to add stops along the way

Of the surveyed generations, Gen Z Canadians have the most safety concerns about air travel, which has affected their travel plans

Gen Z is also the generation most concerned about the cost of travel; however, over one in two surveyed are willing to spend more than their monthly pay cheque on a vacation this summer

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - A new study conducted by Turo , Canada's leading car sharing marketplace in partnership with Maru/Blue, has revealed Canadians' attitudes towards travel this summer, including their preferred mode of transportation, type of trip, and concerns regarding vacationing amidst a challenging macroeconomic landscape.

Prioritizing road trips

The study's results indicate that Canadians have a strong interest in driving over flying to their vacation destination:

Over half (57 per cent) of Canadians surveyed would rather spend five hours or more driving to their summer vacation than fly in general. Once reaching their destination, having a vehicle remains beneficial as more than three in four (78 per cent) respondents felt having access to a car while on vacation helps reduce the stress from travel plans.

With a majority of Canadian respondents (65 per cent) preferring road trips to flying, Canadians feel roads trips provide: Greater control over their itinerary (45 per cent) The ability to add multiple destinations to their trip they otherwise wouldn't get to experience (42 per cent) Better pricing (32 per cent)



"Results from the study strongly indicate Canadians have an appetite to road trip this summer as it offers more personalization, from taking spontaneous pit spots along the way, packing extra items like camping gear or bicycles, or even bringing your dog along for the ride," says Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. "We're seeing Canadians turn to Turo for these road trips because they can pick the exact vehicle they want for any adventure, whether that's a family-friendly SUV, a sleek convertible, or anything in between."

Flying causing hesitation

In addition to identifying the benefits of road trips, Canadians, and Gen Zs (respondents aged 18-27) in particular, shared specific hesitations around flying:

The majority (51 per cent) of Gen Z respondents agreed that safety concerns about air travel have affected their travel plans this year, which is the highest among all generations surveyed. The average across all Canadians surveyed is 32 per cent.

One in four (25 per cent) of Gen Z respondents cited avoiding flight delays as a reason for preferring road tripping over flying, the largest percentage of all generations surveyed. The average across all Canadians surveyed is 13 per cent.

Affording travel amid the high cost of living

Of the generations surveyed, Gen Zs are also the most concerned about the cost of travel, despite being the most willing to spend a sizable portion of their income on a vacation:

More than one in two (53 per cent) of Gen Z respondents are willing to spend more than their monthly pay cheque on a summer trip this year, which is higher than the average across all Canadians (37 per cent) and the highest of all generations surveyed.

73 per cent of Gen Z respondents agree that given current inflation rates, saving enough for a trip just isn't feasible, the highest of all generations surveyed. Across all Canadians, this figure drops to 65 per cent.

Similarly, 70 per cent of Gen Z respondents agree their travelling budget has decreased compared to last year due to the high cost of living.

Finally, 26 per cent of Gen Z respondents have spent between $5,000 to $10,000 on vacations in the past year. This figure decreases to 23 per cent across all generations.

About the study:

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Turo was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,519 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from May 28th to May 29th 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5per cent, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can book the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive®— Turo.

About Maru/Blue

Maru is a world leading CX and insights software and advisory services company. The company was founded to disrupt the data and insight delivery industry with a combination of software and advisory services delivering data in real time via a unique service model. Maru helps its clients make informed decisions in near real time by combining proprietorial software, deep industry experience, and access to the best minds in research. A flexible service model makes it possible for clients to choose to self-serve using the software platform directly to create, launch and analyze projects; or choose to utilize the software along with knowledgeable support from insights experts. Maru is a proud member of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud .

SOURCE Turo Inc.

Madison Seeman, Senior Brand Marketing and Communications Manager, Turo Canada, [email protected]