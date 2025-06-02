Turo to launch in Yukon, unlocking new income opportunities for local car owners

Yukon expansion is Turo's first entry into Canadian territories where a thriving tourism industry and demand for transportation options are growing

The first 50 vehicles listed on Turo in the Yukon are eligible for a $500 incentive

WHITEHORSE,YT, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Furthering its mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo has expanded its operations into the northern Canadian territories with the launch of its leading peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace in the Yukon today.

Turo, the world's largest car sharing marketplace, will provide Yukon residents and tourists with access to more transportation choices in the region, as well as new income opportunities for local car owners.

"Bringing Turo to the Yukon is about more than growing our operations but about fueling new income opportunities for Yukoners," said Bassem El-Rahimy, Vice President, Turo Canada.

Considered the gateway to the Yukon, Whitehorse and the Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport have experienced a tourism surge in recent years, resulting in increased demand for flexible transportation options. With limited car rental options in the city, Turo and local hosts can fill that gap and support the community, which benefits from tourism particularly during peak tourist season in the summer and early fall.

Yukon residents encouraged to list their cars early to claim $500 incentive

As part of the expansion into the Yukon, Turo will offer an exclusive $500 incentive for the first 50 vehicles listed. Terms and conditions apply.

Local hosts will join the thousands of Canadian hosts across the country who are already earning income on the platform. Turo is a well-established and proven source of income for Canadian hosts, who earn $3,500 on average during the summer months (June to September, based on 2024 figures).

Turo is the chosen car-sharing platform for thriving host communities across Canada, from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador. The platform provides versatile earning options for hosts. Some individuals opt to share a single vehicle during periods when it is not in use, offering occasional supplemental income. Whether you drive a sedan, SUV, or truck, your vehicle can help meet demand from travelers while putting extra cash in your pocket. Meanwhile, entrepreneurial hosts manage multiple vehicles, operating as small business owners and significantly increasing revenue streams.

Sharing your car is easy with Turo. Hosts can feel secure with the company's protection plans backed by insurance partners at Economical. With $2 million liability insurance coverage and physical damage protection for your vehicle, hosts choose from two plans: Top-tier coverage that takes home 75% of the trip price or a higher-risk option with 85% of the trip price.

To learn more about Turo and list your car today, visit Turo.com. Start earning and be among the first to shape Turo's community in the Yukon.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car-sharing marketplace, where you can book the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts.

Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car-sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® — Turo.

SOURCE Turo Inc.

Media Contact: Christina Mangiola, North Strategic on behalf of Turo, [email protected]