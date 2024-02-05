Tune in and Support the Iconic Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

All donations made during the February 25th broadcast will be matched for double the impact

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Mark your calendars for the 58th annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, an unforgettable afternoon of powerful stories of B.C. children, alongside appearances and performances from world-renowned talent. On Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST, tune into Global BC and join us in making a lasting impact in the lives of B.C. children with disabilities and complex health needs.

This year's television event will bring together an impressive roster of celebrity and musical guests. The line up includes special appearances by Adam Beach, Evan Goldberg, Joe Jonas, Barenaked Ladies, Eric McCormack, Natalie Portman, Seth Rogen, Martin Short, George Stroumboulopoulos, and more, as well as exclusive musical performances by artists including Aysanabee, Tom Cochrane, The Reklaws, Walk Off the Earth, and more. Viewers will hear directly from the children and the families that have been supported by Variety and the impacts the organization has had on their lives. A full list of guests and performers can be found online at variety.bc.ca .

"Variety is committed to stepping in for families who need urgent support and specialized care when there is nowhere else to turn," said Andrea Tang, CEO, Variety BC. "The essential programs, services, and resources made possible by our generous donors not only transform daily realities for children – they change the trajectory of their future and positively affect entire communities across the province."

Every donation made during the Variety Show of Hearts campaign will be matched by a generous group of donors, allowing you to make twice the impact in a child's life. Donors who join Variety's Monthly Giving program or make a one-time donation of $169 or more will also receive a limited-edition poster of Robert Bateman's Northern Reflections - Loon Family. This special artwork was commissioned in 1981 by the Government of Canada as a gift for H.R.H. the Prince of Wales on the occasion of his wedding.

"Global BC is proud to continue our legacy partnership with Variety and provide viewers with the incredible opportunity to support children and families in BC who need it most," said Bhupinder Hundal, News Director & Station Manager, Global BC. "We are so grateful to our dedicated viewers for their generous support, which continues to make a difference in countless lives, schools, and communities in BC."

Ways to participate in the Variety Show of Hearts:

Tune in to the show on Sunday, February 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST on Global BC

from 1:00 p.m. to on Global BC Make a one-time donation or become a monthly donor by visiting variety.bc.ca

Donate by phone – donors can call 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation

To learn more about Variety Show of Hearts and the impact Variety has made across the province, please visit variety.bc.ca .

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex healthcare needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources—including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments—we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a profound difference in the lives of families across British Columbia.

For information on how you can support Variety, please visit variety.bc.ca or call 604.320.0505.

For further information: Media Contact : Cecilia Kim | [email protected]