Give the gift of childhood to BC children during 9th annual Variety Week

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Time – the time to learn, play and simply enjoy childhood – is often taken for granted, but it's incredibly precious for children with disabilities and complex health needs. So this year, Variety – the Children's Charity , is calling on British Columbians to join the movement to help enrich the childhoods of these BC kids during the month of October, leading up to Variety Week.

From October 21 to October 27 on Global BC, this must-see impact series will spotlight the power of donors to change lives featuring Variety children that have been supported this year, including Davyd and his family from Surrey, B.C.

Davyd is a six-year-old boy from Kharkiv, Ukraine, a city ravaged by war. Born with cerebral palsy, a condition affecting his motor skills, Davyd relies on others for daily tasks. When his family made the heart-wrenching decision to leave Kharkiv to come to Canada, his mother was worried about meeting her son's complex medical needs. Upon their arrival in Surrey in March 2023, they were introduced to Variety BC and immediately connected to vital resources that are now shaping his future.

"Childhood is a magical and precious time that all children deserve to enjoy, but for the ones without the critical resources, equipment, and support they need, they often miss out on major life milestones with months and years passing by too quickly," says Andrea Tang, CEO, Variety BC. "With our donor community, we're able to provide the critical early interventions that change the trajectory of young lives, forever. So please join us during Variety Week and give what you can today to help kids be kids."

This month only, donations will be matched, doubling the impact for kids across BC. Variety is also partnering with Wirth Hats , a BC-based premium apparel company committed to inclusivity and mental health, to create a limited-edition Variety x Wirth toque. Donors who make a one-time gift of $365 or more will qualify to receive this exclusive gift symbolizing a dollar-a-day to change a child's life this year.

"Global BC is proud to continue our valued partnership with Variety and provide viewers with the incredible opportunity to support children and families in BC who need it most," says Bhupinder Hundal, News Director & Station Manager, Global BC. "We are so grateful to our dedicated viewers for their generous support, and hope they tune in for a truly inspiring week October 21-27."

Ways to donate during October:

Have your one-time gift matched by visiting variety.bc.ca

Become a monthly donor at variety.bc.ca

Donate by phone: donors can call 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation

donation Tune into Global BC from October 21 – 27 to meet Variety kids and their families

To learn more about Variety – the Children's Charity and Variety Week, please visit variety.bc.ca .

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex healthcare needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources—including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments—we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a profound difference in the lives of families across British Columbia.

For information on how you can support Variety, please visit variety.bc.ca or call 604.320.0505.

